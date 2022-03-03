High school basketball: Area 5A, 4A teams play for state tournament berths

Seven area class 5A and 4A high school basketball teams try to take their next steps toward a state championship with games in the OSAA round of 16.

The winners advance to the state tournament final sites next week, with 5A playing at Gill Coliseum and 4A at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay and North Bend High School.

Here’s a look at the round of 16 games being played Friday.

OSAA seeds in parentheses

5A boys

(11) Corvallis at (6) Crater, 6 p.m.

If Corvallis (15-9) is to get to Gill, the Spartans will have to do it after a 200-mile bus ride south to Central Point.

Corvallis, the Mid-Willamette Conference’s third-place team, has won four straight, closing out the regular season against non-playoff teams.

The Spartans have nonleague wins against Midwestern League teams Thurston, Springfield and Willamette as well as 2A third-ranked Salem Academy.

Crater (20-5), ranked sixth in the final 5A coaches poll, handed second-ranked Churchill its only Midwestern loss last Friday. The Comets, who finished second in the Midwestern, also split the two-game season series with third-place Ashland.

The winner plays third-seeded Wilsonville or 14th-seeded Central in a state quarterfinal.

(12) Scappoose at (5) Crescent Valley; 7 p.m.

Third-ranked Crescent Valley’s path to a state title became a little more difficult, at least on paper, when the Raiders (19-6) lost their regular-season finale at North Salem, the Mid-Willamette’s seventh-place team, on Tuesday.

CV now faces a higher-seeded opponent in the round of 16 and likely will have to go through Mid-Willamette champ Silverton, a team the Raiders have lost to twice, in a state quarterfinal. The fourth-seeded Foxes host 13th-seeded Willamette in the round of 16.

The Raiders have wins against Churchill, fifth-ranked Redmond and 4A No. 1 Marshfield.

Ninth-ranked Scappoose (15-8), which tied with La Salle for second in the Northwest Oregon Conference, beat the Falcons twice but lost to seventh-place Hillsboro.

The Indians lost to top-ranked Wilsonville by 17 and 10 points in league games. Wilsonville defeated visiting Crescent Valley by 10 back in early December.

4A boys

(12) North Marion at (5) Philomath; 7:15 p.m.

Fourth-ranked Philomath (18-5) has won four straight since a 12-point home loss to seventh-ranked Banks in a Feb. 12 nonleague game.

The Warriors split the two-game season series with third-ranked Cascade, beat No. 6 Stayton twice and has wins against Corvallis and 3A No. 3 Cascade Christian.

North Marion (12-10), which tied for third in the Tri-Valley Conference, lost by 28 to Cascade and by 40 to Stayton in December. The Huskies split two games with conference champion Gladstone and runner-up Corbett.

North Marion, of Aurora, won 79-69 at Mazama in Klamath Falls in a play-in game last Friday.

The winner plays fourth-seeded Seaside or 13th-seeded Woodburn in a quarterfinal.

4A girls

(16) Henley at (1) Philomath; 5:30 p.m.

Top-ranked Philomath (18-4) has lost two of its last three, at co-No. 8 Stayton and at home to 5A Ridgeview. The other losses were against 5A No. 2 Silverton and 5A No. 5 Corvallis.

The Warriors have beaten No. 2 Cascade twice and also have wins against No. 3 Junction City and 5A No. 9 Crook County.

Henley (15-9) has won three in a row, including a 52-39 home win against Woodburn in a state play-in game.

The Hornets, of Klamath Falls, tied for second with Hidden Valley in the Skyline Conference. Henley split two games with league champion Mazama and Hidden Valley but also lost at North Valley, which tied for fifth in the six-team Skyline.

The winner plays eighth-seeded Mazama or ninth-seeded Stayton in a quarterfinal.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

