Gus Arzner retires after four decades of coaching

When the high school swimming season starts this winter, Gus Arzner will not be standing on the pool deck for the first time in more than four decades.

Arzner, the head coach at Lebanon High School since 2005, has retired from coaching and passed leadership of the team off to his longtime assistant coach Lorlee Engler. Engler is also the aquatics director at the Lebanon Community Pool.

Looking back, Arzner said he was an accidental swim coach who fell in love with the job. He was a wrestler and football player at Lakeview High School in southern Oregon and continued to play those sports while earning his degree at Willamette University.

He played football for four years for the Bobcats and wrestled for three seasons.

“Because I played football at Willamette and wrestled at Willamette, I was considering being a high school football coach or wrestling coach. That was more on my radar,” Arzner said.

But when he went home to Lakeview after his freshman year at Willamette University, he received an interesting offer for a summer job.

“Got a call and asked if I wanted to coach the club program there at the local pool. I had worked at the local pool since I was in high school and actually swam club since I was about 8 years old,” Arzner said.

After finishing up his football career and education at Willamette, he accepted a job in Crescent City, California, as the pool supervisor. He also became the coach for the local club program and the swimming coach at Del Norte High School.