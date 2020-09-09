Gus Arzner retires after four decades of coaching

When the high school swimming season starts this winter, Gus Arzner will not be standing on the pool deck for the first time in more than four decades.
Arzner, the head coach at Lebanon High School since 2005, has retired from coaching and passed leadership of the team off to his longtime assistant coach Lorlee Engler. Engler is also the aquatics director at the Lebanon Community Pool.
Looking back, Arzner said he was an accidental swim coach who fell in love with the job. He was a wrestler and football player at Lakeview High School in southern Oregon and continued to play those sports while earning his degree at Willamette University.
He played football for four years for the Bobcats and wrestled for three seasons.
“Because I played football at Willamette and wrestled at Willamette, I was considering being a high school football coach or wrestling coach. That was more on my radar,” Arzner said.
But when he went home to Lakeview after his freshman year at Willamette University, he received an interesting offer for a summer job.
“Got a call and asked if I wanted to coach the club program there at the local pool. I had worked at the local pool since I was in high school and actually swam club since I was about 8 years old,” Arzner said.
After finishing up his football career and education at Willamette, he accepted a job in Crescent City, California, as the pool supervisor. He also became the coach for the local club program and the swimming coach at Del Norte High School.
“Then I was hooked. That was it, it was all over with,” Arzner joked. “I fell in love with the coaching, I really did. I just really embraced my coaching experience.”
Those who know Arzner only from the pool might be surprised to learn he was a college lineman. He has slimmed down considerably from his playing days.
“When I finished up, I weighed 230 pounds. For that time, back in the late 60s and 70s, that was pretty good size. Now, not so much, but back then,” Arzner said.
The experience of playing team sports shaped his approach as a swimming coach. Arzner said he didn’t really have a mentor as a swimming coach and his best coaching models were from football and wrestling. He carried over lessons in organization and how to build relationships with athletes from those coaches.
He also carried over his belief in the importance of the team.
“No question about it, that it gave me some insights that maybe a typical swim might not have. I think that worked to my advantage, how I approached kids and coached kids. I really emphasized, all those years, the importance of the team,” Arzner said. “Would I attribute that to my team sports background through high school and college? Certainly.”
Much of what he learned about coaching swimming came from a book written by legendary Indiana University swimming coach James “Doc” Counsilman. He coached the Hoosiers from 1957 to 1990, winning six consecutive national titles at one point.
“He basically wrote the Bible on swim coaching,” Arzner said. “He wrote a real complete book on swimming and I just devoured that.”
Arzner also attended every coaching clinic he could find.
After spending three years at Del Norte High School, he moved to the mid-valley and coached the Albany Aquatics Association Team and South Albany High School for 12 years.
He also spent 12 years coaching club swimming and the high school team in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
“Through those years, for the most part, I would get two weeks off a year.
One in the fall, when the season took a break, and one in the spring. When you coach that amount, it forces you to be good in a hurry,” Arzner said.
When he moved back to Oregon in 2005 to run the Lebanon Community Pool, he was ready to slow down a little bit.
“When I came here, I promised myself that if I had the opportunity, I would just coach high school. At that point, I felt that was enough for me,” Arzner said.
He retired from his post at the Lebanon Community Pool in 2013, but continued to coach the Warriors swimming teams. Returning to the pool deck each fall helped him maintain his connection to the sport he loves.
“I’d get so excited. I’d get out my season plans in October. By the time you hit the deck I felt like I was 30 again. Each time, I’d get excited. The night before meets you do the kind of worrying coaches do about lineups,” Arzner said. “I really enjoyed it and I really thank the high school for giving me the opportunity to continue coaching. Kraig Hoene, he’s been great. I’ve worked for 10 or more athletic directors throughout my career and he’s top-notch. Lebanon’s very fortunate to have someone like Kraig working with their coaches.”
Now, he’s ready to hand the reins over to Engler, who has worked with him for the past 13 seasons. He admits he is happy to not be coaching during this year of the pandemic, when the seasons and schedules for high school sports will be altered and compressed.
“Oh my gosh I dodged that bullet. I’ll let somebody else handle that one. It’s not easy,” he said.
But he is confident that Engler is more than ready for the challenge.
“Whenever we get back to normal, whatever the new norm is going to be, she won’t miss a beat. In my mind, there couldn’t be a better person at this place and time for Lebanon to take over the high school swim program,” Arzner said.
