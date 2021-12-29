High school football: Lebanon's Swanson plays in all-star game

Lebanon High senior Todd Swanson is not ready for his football career to be over.

The offensive lineman is still looking for the right collegiate opportunity and this month he traveled to Orlando, Florida to take part in the annual Hawaii Tiki Bowl. The game is usually played in Honolulu, but this year’s edition of the senior all-star game was moved to Florida due to the pandemic.

Swanson took part in practices and a game during his stay in Florida from Dec. 16-21.

“It was amazing, All the kids, the coaches, it felt welcoming,” Swanson said. “The coaches were there to help you out, there to get you looks. It was just an amazing experience in general.”

Four all-star teams were created with players from across the country. The teams practiced together and then paired off for games. Each team was led by a pair of college coaches and Swanson’s West Coast squad was coached by Mike Magistrelli, the head coach of St. Ambrose University in Iowa, and Vince Fillipp, an assistant coach at St. Ambrose.

Swanson said he was surprised by how quickly the teams came together in a limited amount of practice time and his only regret is that the all-star camp isn’t longer.

“With a couple more practices, we would have been unstoppable,” Swanson said. “We had the biggest offensive line of any of the teams there.”

At 6-foot-3 and over 330 pounds, Swanson fit right in on the squad at right tackle.

Lebanon’s season ended in early November with a loss in the first round of the 5A state playoffs. Swanson said the Warriors put in a lot of conditioning work over the summer and into the season and he had no problems during the bowl game or practices.

His only issue was a troublesome knee on which he will have surgery in January. Swanson said it is a minor procedure and his recovery period will be short.

“I’ve been dealing with it since my freshman year. Just going to get it done now and get it ready to go to college,” he said.

Swanson has been considering Pacific University and Willamette University, along with the University of Oregon.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play at the next level. It’s pretty cool trying to keep that going,” Swanson said, adding that he has been inspired over the years by watching other players in the Lebanon program move on to play in college and he wants to be part of that tradition.

The most promising opportunity may be at Pacific, which offers both the opportunity to continue playing football and the program of study in which he is most interested.

“Pacific University is really looking at me. For what I want to go to college for, they’ve got a really good program there. I want to (go into) law enforcement, so criminal justice, they’ve got a really good program up there for that,” Swanson said.

