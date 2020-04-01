Coaches and athletes hope prep sports return this spring

The high school spring sports season is marked by its variety. At Lebanon High School, athletes can compete in track and field, baseball, softball, golf and tennis.

All of those sports are currently on hold as the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) has imposed a moratorium on competitions and organized team activities in response to the statewide school closures. Schools are currently slated to be closed through April 28, but it is not certain if classes will be able to resume the following day.

This uncertainty extends to coaches, who do not know if the spring sports season will start on April 29, be delayed until later, or be called off entirely. If there is a spring season, the demands of each sport will impact how coaches proceed.

Golfers and tennis players, while rusty, should be able to compete fairly quickly after a moratorium is lifted. But baseball and softball players, especially pitchers, will need some time to get ready. Track and field is also complex because of the wide variety of events.

Lebanon High track and field coach Cameron Eberhart said he knows some of his athletes are working out on their own because they post information on social media.

“Kids will post stuff online that they’ve done some runs, or someone will post a picture of working out. I know some kids are more serious about it in hopes we do come back,” Eberhart said.

He is uncertain how much time is needed to compete in a meaningful season. He would like his athletes, and especially the seniors, to be able to compete in a couple of meets. But he’s not sure there’s time for the usual district and state competitions.