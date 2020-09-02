Boys & Girls Club hosts youth baseball camp

Thirty-three players from around the state were treated to three days of top-notch baseball instruction last week at Bob Smith Park.
The players, who ranged from fifth through eighth grades, were taught by a camp staff led by Oregon State University assistant coach Ryan Gipson and Linn-Benton Community College assistant Braden Wells.
The camp ran from Monday through Wednesday and included instruction in stretching techniques, fundamental skills and simulated games.
“It’s fun. It reminds you of just your youth, of playing the game at this age and realizing the coaches that made you fall in love with the game, that’s our job now. We’ve been players, we’re done being players and now we have to make the game fun and teach the next generation of kids coming through the ranks,” Wells said.
Gipson, the former head baseball coach at LBCC, was a member of the 2006 Oregon State national championship squad and Wells was a member of the Beavers’ 2007 title-winning team.
“We’re fortunate enough to get to be in the Willamette Valley where Oregon State baseball is such a big presence that we have kind of an umbrella and an influence to be able to impact the community in a very positive way,” Wells said.
The camp was sponsored and put together by Steve Carothers, a star player at Linn-Benton Community College in the early 1970s and a long-time supporter of baseball in the mid-valley. He organized the camp in cooperation with Kris Latimer, the executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam.
“We had one earlier (this summer) and it was a success so we decided to have a second,” Carothers said.
It was through Carothers’ connections that Gipson and Wells were invited to lead the camp. The campers included a wide range of baseball experience and skill levels, including some youngsters who had never played baseball before.
“They’ve had a lot of their opportunities shut down so to get to be out here, see them smile, run around, it’s very rewarding to get to see that,” Gipson said. “I think kids want the opportunity to get to come outside and play baseball, and have fun. It’s been taken from them.”
Wells said the enthusiasm of the young players and their eagerness to learn made it a very positive week.
“Some of these kids have never played ball before. The excitement of a young man, you get his feet in the right spot in the batter’s box and he says ‘Coach, I’m learning so much.’ That’s what makes this age group super fun. Something that little is such a big light bulb moment and it made his day,” Wells said.
