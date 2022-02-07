High school basketball: Pointer sets LHS scoring mark

Henry Pointer had no idea he was approaching the Lebanon High single-game scoring record during the Warriors’ 69-60 boys basketball win at North Salem on Feb. 1.

The Warriors (7-8, 4-6 Mid-Willamette Conference) desperately needed the victory to keep their postseason hopes alive and Pointer, a senior, was doing his best to deliver a victory.

It worked as the Warriors won and Pointer set a new record at the same time, finishing with 46 points.

Pointer had 16 points at halftime, which is not an exceptional number for him this season. He picked up the pace after the break and that’s when it started to feel like a special night.

“There were possessions in a row where I was scoring,” Pointer said. “I felt like I had a good game, but I wouldn’t have guessed I had the record, cause it was spaced out throughout the game.”

Trailing late, the Vikings were forced to foul and Pointer broke the record at the free-throw line.

Lebanon coach Casey VandenBos said an assistant coach alerted him when Pointer hit the 40-point mark and they realized in the final minute of the game that he had broken the school record.

“I knew he was scoring at a clip, but it wasn’t forced. He was scoring within the offense, it was all within the flow,” VandenBos said.

After the victory was sealed, VandenBos took Pointer out of the game and gave him the news.

“I didn’t know I’d broken the record until after the game when they told me. When I subbed out they told me,” Pointer said.

VandenBos said Pointer’s team-first approach was part of what made the occasion so special. The 6-foot-2 senior guard had a very efficient game, making 16 of 27 field-goal attempts, including 5 of 13 3-pointers, and going 9 for 12 at the free-throw line.

“He had no idea. He’s just wanting to win and wanting Lebanon basketball to be the best it can be,” VandenBos said.

On Friday, Lebanon honored Pointer in a ceremony that was attended by Ed Neustel, the father of the previous record-holder, Mark Neustel.

Mark Neustel scored 42 points for the Warriors in a game during his senior year in 1979. Neustel went on to play at Western Baptist (now Corban University), and died unexpectedly of heart failure in 2006 at age 45.

Pointer said meeting Ed Neustel and having the opportunity to hear stories about his son has been the highlight of the entire experience.

VandenBos said Pointer is a blueprint for all young basketball players to follow as they seek to improve their games. Pointer played junior varsity as a freshman and moved into a starting role on the varsity as a sophomore.

That was partly a result of where the program was at at that time. The Warriors went 0-16 in the Mid-Willamette during Pointer’s freshman year, which was VandenBos’ first year as the varsity coach.

VandenBos was looking for talented underclassmen who could be the foundation for rebuilding the program and that is exactly what Pointer has become. VandenBos said Pointer has worked hard on the court to develop his skills and he’s worked in the weight room to build strength and increase his athleticism.

The Warriors coach also appreciates Pointer’s loyalty. He knows Pointer could have transferred to another program, but he didn’t.

“He has chosen to stay in Lebanon and say ‘I want to see this ship righted and I want to be part of turning the program around,’” VandenBos said.

The Warriors have seven games left in their regular season. Pointer does not want this to be the end of his playing career, but he has not yet made a decision on where to play at the collegiate level.

“That’s the goal. Anything to keep playing,” Pointer said.

VandenBos said Pointer has been hurt by the loss of a regular junior season due to the pandemic and because he hasn’t shipped highlight reels all over the country.

But he has no doubt Pointer can contribute at the next level.

“Good things come to those who wait,” VandenBos said. “It will come. The right opportunity will come. … Whoever gets him will get a gold mine.”

