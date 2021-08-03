All-time high school team state champions

Here is a compilation of every team in the Democrat-Herald and Gazette-Times coverage area to win an athletic state championship as awarded by the Oregon School Activities Association.
The list spans from 1936, when Corvallis won the A championship and Bellfountain the B championship in boys basketball to the 2019-20 school year, when state titles were won by the Philomath boys and Corvallis girls in cross-country, Santiam Christian in football and volleyball and Crescent Valley in girls soccer and boys wrestling.
Central Linn has won a combined 16 track and field state titles (12 by the boys), Philomath 12 combined in cross-country (eight by the girls), Santiam Christian nine in volleyball, Sweet Home eight in boys wrestling and Corvallis eight in boys golf.
Send any omissions or corrections via email to jesse.sowa@lee.net.
(school, classification, year)
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Corvallis, A-1, 1965
Corvallis A-1, 1966
Corvallis, A-1, 1967
Central Linn, A-2, 1967
Philomath, 3A, 1993
Philomath, 3A, 2003
Philomath, 4A, 2010
Philomath/Kings Valley, 4A, 2019
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Monroe, A/B, 1979
Philomath, AA, 1984
Philomath, AA, 1985
Philomath, AA, 1986
Crescent Valley, AAA, 1987
Philomath, AA, 1988
Philomath, AA, 1989
Philomath AA, 1990
Philomath, 3A, 2001
Philomath, 3A, 2003
Corvallis, 5A, 2019
FOOTBALL
Monroe, B, 1954 (tie with Stanfield)
Jefferson, B, 1963
Jefferson, B, 1965
Harrisburg, B, 1966
Corvallis, AAA, 1970
Alsea, B, 1972
Corvallis, AAA, 1978
Corvallis, AAA, 1979
Corvallis, AAA, 1983
Sweet Home, AA, 1987
Philomath, AA, 1988
Corvallis, 5A, 2006
West Albany, 5A, 2007
West Albany, 5A, 2008
Scio, 2A, 2009
Scio, 2A, 2010
Santiam Christian, 3A, 2011
West Albany, 5A, 2013
Lebanon, 5A, 2016
Monroe/Triangle Lake, 2A, 2017
Santiam Christian, 3A, 2019
BOYS SOCCER
Crescent Valley, 1979 (one classification; tie with Lakeridge)
Corvallis, 4A, 1995
Crescent Valley, 4A, 1996
Corvallis, 5A, 2009
Philomath, 4A, 2012
Corvallis, 5A, 2018
GIRLS SOCCER
Philomath, 4A/3A/2A/1A, 2008
Crescent Valley, 5A, 2018
Crescent Valley, 5A, 2019
VOLLEYBALL
Corvallis, AAA, 1979
Corvallis, AAA, 1980
Corvallis, AAA, 1981
Corvallis, AAA, 1983
Philomath, AA, 1986
Santiam Christian, 2A, 1997
Central Linn, 2A, 2001
Santiam Christian, 2A, 2003
Santiam Christian, 3A, 2009
Santiam Christian, 3A, 2010
West Albany, 5A, 2012
Santiam Christian, 3A, 2012
West Albany, 5A, 2013
Santiam Christian, 3A, 2013
Santiam Christian, 3A, 2014
Corvallis, 5A, 2018
Santiam Christian, 3A, 2018
Santiam Christian, 3A, 2019
BOYS BASKETBALL
Corvallis, A, 1936
Bellfountain, B, 1936
Bellfountain, A, 1937
Bellfountain, B, 1937
Monroe, B, 1940
Corvallis, A, 1948
Harrisburg, B, 1954
Alsea, B, 1962
Corvallis, A-1, 1970
Corvallis, AAA, 1980
Scio, A, 1981
Corvallis, AAA, 1984
Santiam Christian, B, 1984
Monroe, A, 1990
Sweet Home, 3A, 1993
Philomath, 3A, 2002
Corvallis, 5A, 2011
Corvallis, 5A, 2012
East Linn Christian, 2A, 2012
Philomath, 4A, 2014
Philomath, 4A, 2016
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scio, A, 1976
Philomath, AA, 1976
Philomath, AA, 1977
Santiam Christian, 2A, 1997
Philomath, 3A, 2000
Monroe, 2A, 2017
BOYS SWIMMING
Sweet Home, 3A/2A/1A, 2000
Crescent Valley, 5A, 2007
Sweet Home 4A/3A/2A/1A, 2009
Sweet Home, 4A/3A/2A/1A, 2010
Corvallis, 5A, 2011
Sweet Home, 4A/3A/2A/1A, 2017
GIRLS SWIMMING
Crescent Valley, 5A, 2007
Crescent Valley, 5A, 2008
Crescent Valley, 5A, 2009
Crescent Valley, 5A, 2010
Crescent Valley, 5A, 2011
Sweet Home, 4A/3A/2A/1A, 2016
Sweet Home, 4A/3A/2A/1A, 2017
Crescent Valley, 5A, 2019
Sweet Home, 4A/3A/2A/1A, 2019
Crescent Valley, 5A, 2020
BOYS WRESTLING
Sweet Home, 1958 (one classification)
Sweet Home, A-1, 1960
Lebanon, A-1, 1963 (tie with Grants Pass)
Corvallis, A-1, 1965
Corvallis, A-1, 1967
Lebanon, A-1, 1968
Silverton, AAA, 1972
Sweet Home, AAA, 1976
Scio, A, 1982
Philomath, 3A, 1994
Sweet Home, 3A, 1998
Sweet Home, 3A, 1999
Sweet Home, 4A, 2007
Sweet Home, 4A, 2009
Sweet Home, 4A, 2017
Crescent Valley, 5A, 2019
Crescent Valley, 5A, 2020
BASEBALL
Albany, A, 1952
Central Linn, AA, 1970
Harrisburg, A/B, 1970
Corvallis, AAA, 1971
Jefferson, A/B, 1971
Harrisburg, A/B, 1976
Harrisburg, A/B, 1980
Corvallis, AAA, 1986
Scio, A/B, 1989
Monroe, 2A/1A, 1991
Harrisburg, 2A/1A, 1993
Santiam Christian, 2A/1A, 1999
Santiam Christian, 2A/1A, 2004
Santiam Christian, 3A, 2010
Monroe, 2A/1A, 2014
Santiam Christian, 3A, 2015
BOYS GOLF
(one classification through 1968)
Corvallis, 1942
Corvallis, 1943
Corvallis, 1944
Corvallis, 1950
Corvallis, 1962
Corvallis, 1965
West Albany, AAA, 1974
Crescent Valley, 4A, 1995
West Albany, 4A, 1997
Santiam Christian, 2A/1A, 2002
Crescent Valley, 5A, 2007
West Albany, 5A, 2008
West Albany, 5A, 2009
Corvallis, 5A, 2010
Corvallis, 5A, 2011
West Albany, 5A, 2013
Crescent Valley, 5A, 2019
GIRLS GOLF
None
SOFTBALL
Sweet Home, AA/A, 1988
Harrisburg, 2A/1A, 1992
Jefferson, 2A/1A, 1993
Monroe, 2A/1A, 1998
Harrisburg, 2A/1A, 1999
Harrisburg, 2A/1A, 2000
Harrisburg, 2A/1A, 2001
West Albany, 5A, 2011
BOYS TENNIS
Crescent Valley, 5A, 2013 (tie with Marist)
Crescent Valley, 5A, 2014 (tie with Summit)
GIRLS TENNIS
(one classification through 1978)
Corvallis, 1966
West Albany, 1975 (tie with Medford
West Albany, 1966
Crescent Valley, 1977
West Albany, 5A, 2008 (tie with Hermiston)
Corvallis, 5A, 2015 (tie with Ashland)
Corvallis, 5A, 2016
Corvallis, 5A, 2017
Corvallis, 5A, 2018
Corvallis, 5A, 2019
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Central Linn, A-2, 1967
Central Linn, A-2, 1969
Central Linn, AA, 1970
Central Linn, AA, 1971
Philomath, AA, 1972
Monroe, A, 1974
Monroe, A, 1975
Central Linn, AA, 1978
Central Linn, AA, 1983
Monroe, A/B, 1984
Central Linn, A/B, 1987
Harrisburg, 2A, 2001
Sweet Home, 4A, 2008
Sweet Home, 4A, 2009
Sweet Home, 4A, 2010
Philomath, 4A, 2011
Central Linn, 2A, 2011
Central Linn, 2A, 2012
Central Linn, 2A, 2013
Central Linn, 2A, 2014
Lebanon, 5A, 2015
Central Linn, 2A, 2015
East Linn Christian, 2A, 2019
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Central Linn, A-2/B, 1969
Central Linn, AA/A, 1970