All-time high school team state champions
Here is a compilation of every team in the Democrat-Herald and Gazette-Times coverage area to win an athletic state championship as awarded by the Oregon School Activities Association.

The list spans from 1936, when Corvallis won the A championship and Bellfountain the B championship in boys basketball to the 2019-20 school year, when state titles were won by the Philomath boys and Corvallis girls in cross-country, Santiam Christian in football and volleyball and Crescent Valley in girls soccer and boys wrestling.

Central Linn has won a combined 16 track and field state titles (12 by the boys), Philomath 12 combined in cross-country (eight by the girls), Santiam Christian nine in volleyball, Sweet Home eight in boys wrestling and Corvallis eight in boys golf.

Send any omissions or corrections via email to jesse.sowa@lee.net.

(school, classification, year)

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Corvallis, A-1, 1965

Corvallis A-1, 1966

Corvallis, A-1, 1967

Central Linn, A-2, 1967

Philomath, 3A, 1993

Philomath, 3A, 2003

Philomath, 4A, 2010

Philomath/Kings Valley, 4A, 2019

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Monroe, A/B, 1979

Philomath, AA, 1984

Philomath, AA, 1985

Philomath, AA, 1986

Crescent Valley, AAA, 1987

Philomath, AA, 1988

Philomath, AA, 1989

Philomath AA, 1990

Philomath, 3A, 2001

Philomath, 3A, 2003

Corvallis, 5A, 2019

FOOTBALL

Monroe, B, 1954 (tie with Stanfield)

Jefferson, B, 1963

Jefferson, B, 1965

Harrisburg, B, 1966

Corvallis, AAA, 1970

Alsea, B, 1972

Corvallis, AAA, 1978

Corvallis, AAA, 1979

Corvallis, AAA, 1983

Sweet Home, AA, 1987

Philomath, AA, 1988

Corvallis, 5A, 2006

West Albany, 5A, 2007

West Albany, 5A, 2008

Scio, 2A, 2009

Scio, 2A, 2010

Santiam Christian, 3A, 2011

West Albany, 5A, 2013

Lebanon, 5A, 2016

Monroe/Triangle Lake, 2A, 2017

Santiam Christian, 3A, 2019

BOYS SOCCER

Crescent Valley, 1979 (one classification; tie with Lakeridge)

Corvallis, 4A, 1995

Crescent Valley, 4A, 1996

Corvallis, 5A, 2009

Philomath, 4A, 2012

Corvallis, 5A, 2018

GIRLS SOCCER

Philomath, 4A/3A/2A/1A, 2008

Crescent Valley, 5A, 2018

Crescent Valley, 5A, 2019

VOLLEYBALL

Corvallis, AAA, 1979

Corvallis, AAA, 1980

Corvallis, AAA, 1981

Corvallis, AAA, 1983

Philomath, AA, 1986

Santiam Christian, 2A, 1997

Central Linn, 2A, 2001

Santiam Christian, 2A, 2003

Santiam Christian, 3A, 2009

Santiam Christian, 3A, 2010

West Albany, 5A, 2012

Santiam Christian, 3A, 2012

West Albany, 5A, 2013

Santiam Christian, 3A, 2013

Santiam Christian, 3A, 2014

Corvallis, 5A, 2018

Santiam Christian, 3A, 2018

Santiam Christian, 3A, 2019

BOYS BASKETBALL

Corvallis, A, 1936

Bellfountain, B, 1936

Bellfountain, A, 1937

Bellfountain, B, 1937

Monroe, B, 1940

Corvallis, A, 1948

Harrisburg, B, 1954

Alsea, B, 1962

Corvallis, A-1, 1970

Corvallis, AAA, 1980

Scio, A, 1981

Corvallis, AAA, 1984

Santiam Christian, B, 1984

Monroe, A, 1990

Sweet Home, 3A, 1993

Philomath, 3A, 2002

Corvallis, 5A, 2011

Corvallis, 5A, 2012

East Linn Christian, 2A, 2012

Philomath, 4A, 2014

Philomath, 4A, 2016

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Scio, A, 1976

Philomath, AA, 1976

Philomath, AA, 1977

Santiam Christian, 2A, 1997

Philomath, 3A, 2000

Monroe, 2A, 2017

BOYS SWIMMING

Sweet Home, 3A/2A/1A, 2000

Crescent Valley, 5A, 2007

Sweet Home 4A/3A/2A/1A, 2009

Sweet Home, 4A/3A/2A/1A, 2010

Corvallis, 5A, 2011

Sweet Home, 4A/3A/2A/1A, 2017

GIRLS SWIMMING

Crescent Valley, 5A, 2007

Crescent Valley, 5A, 2008

Crescent Valley, 5A, 2009

Crescent Valley, 5A, 2010

Crescent Valley, 5A, 2011

Sweet Home, 4A/3A/2A/1A, 2016

Sweet Home, 4A/3A/2A/1A, 2017

Crescent Valley, 5A, 2019

Sweet Home, 4A/3A/2A/1A, 2019

Crescent Valley, 5A, 2020

BOYS WRESTLING

Sweet Home, 1958 (one classification)

Sweet Home, A-1, 1960

Lebanon, A-1, 1963 (tie with Grants Pass)

Corvallis, A-1, 1965

Corvallis, A-1, 1967

Lebanon, A-1, 1968

Silverton, AAA, 1972

Sweet Home, AAA, 1976

Scio, A, 1982

Philomath, 3A, 1994

Sweet Home, 3A, 1998

Sweet Home, 3A, 1999

Sweet Home, 4A, 2007

Sweet Home, 4A, 2009

Sweet Home, 4A, 2017

Crescent Valley, 5A, 2019

Crescent Valley, 5A, 2020

BASEBALL

Albany, A, 1952

Central Linn, AA, 1970

Harrisburg, A/B, 1970

Corvallis, AAA, 1971

Jefferson, A/B, 1971

Harrisburg, A/B, 1976

Harrisburg, A/B, 1980

Corvallis, AAA, 1986

Scio, A/B, 1989

Monroe, 2A/1A, 1991

Harrisburg, 2A/1A, 1993

Santiam Christian, 2A/1A, 1999

Santiam Christian, 2A/1A, 2004

Santiam Christian, 3A, 2010

Monroe, 2A/1A, 2014

Santiam Christian, 3A, 2015

BOYS GOLF

(one classification through 1968)

Corvallis, 1942

Corvallis, 1943

Corvallis, 1944

Corvallis, 1950

Corvallis, 1962

Corvallis, 1965

West Albany, AAA, 1974

Crescent Valley, 4A, 1995

West Albany, 4A, 1997

Santiam Christian, 2A/1A, 2002

Crescent Valley, 5A, 2007

West Albany, 5A, 2008

West Albany, 5A, 2009

Corvallis, 5A, 2010

Corvallis, 5A, 2011

West Albany, 5A, 2013

Crescent Valley, 5A, 2019

GIRLS GOLF

None

SOFTBALL

Sweet Home, AA/A, 1988

Harrisburg, 2A/1A, 1992

Jefferson, 2A/1A, 1993

Monroe, 2A/1A, 1998

Harrisburg, 2A/1A, 1999

Harrisburg, 2A/1A, 2000

Harrisburg, 2A/1A, 2001

West Albany, 5A, 2011

BOYS TENNIS

Crescent Valley, 5A, 2013 (tie with Marist)

Crescent Valley, 5A, 2014 (tie with Summit)

GIRLS TENNIS

(one classification through 1978)

Corvallis, 1966

West Albany, 1975 (tie with Medford

West Albany, 1966

Crescent Valley, 1977

West Albany, 5A, 2008 (tie with Hermiston)

Corvallis, 5A, 2015 (tie with Ashland)

Corvallis, 5A, 2016

Corvallis, 5A, 2017

Corvallis, 5A, 2018

Corvallis, 5A, 2019

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Central Linn, A-2, 1967

Central Linn, A-2, 1969

Central Linn, AA, 1970

Central Linn, AA, 1971

Philomath, AA, 1972

Monroe, A, 1974

Monroe, A, 1975

Central Linn, AA, 1978

Central Linn, AA, 1983

Monroe, A/B, 1984

Central Linn, A/B, 1987

Harrisburg, 2A, 2001

Sweet Home, 4A, 2008

Sweet Home, 4A, 2009

Sweet Home, 4A, 2010

Philomath, 4A, 2011

Central Linn, 2A, 2011

Central Linn, 2A, 2012

Central Linn, 2A, 2013

Central Linn, 2A, 2014

Lebanon, 5A, 2015

Central Linn, 2A, 2015

East Linn Christian, 2A, 2019

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Central Linn, A-2/B, 1969

Central Linn, AA/A, 1970

Central Linn, AA, 1971

Lebanon, AAA, 1973

Central Linn, AA, 1975

Sweet Home, AA, 1983

Corvallis, AAA, 1990

Philomath, AA, 1990

Philomath, 3A, 1991

Philomath, 3A, 1995

Alsea, 1A, 1996

Philomath, 4A, 2010

East Linn Christian, 2A, 2017

Monroe, 2A, 2018

