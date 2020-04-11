All-state, all-conference basketball honors

Lebanon’s Ellie Croco was named to the 5A girls basketball all-state first team.
Teammate and fellow senior Mary Workman was selected to the honorable mention. Croco and Workman led the Warriors to a state tournament appearance.
Silverton’s Tal Wold was selected the 5A girls coach of the year.
The 5A and 4A all-state teams are voted on by the state’s coaches and compiled by The Oregonian. The state players of the year have yet to be announced.
Corvallis sophomore Elka Prechel and Crescent Valley junior Ana McClave joined Croco and Workman on the all-Mid-Willamette Conference first team. Central’s Meagan Mendazona was the conference player of the year.
Philomath standout sophomore Sage Kramer was selected to the 4A girls all-state team. Warriors coach Ben Silva was voted the 4A girls coach of the year.
Philomath senior Emma Pankalla made the second team and junior Mia Rust the honorable mention. The Warriors were to be the top seed at the state tournament.
Kramer was the Oregon West Conference player of the year, Pankalla and Rust also made the first team and Silva was coach of the year.
Santiam Christian junior Audrey Miller made the 3A girls all-state second team and Harrisburg senior Sammy Christensen the third team.
Monroe senior Mirtha Lopez was a unanimous selection to the 2A girls all-state first team after helping her team as a runner-up finish at the state tournament. She was also voted to the all-tournament first team.
Central Linn sophomore Ryleigh Nofziger made the all-state second team. Freshman teammate Maya Rowland was selected to the honorable mention. The Cobras were sixth at the state tournament.
Boys
West Albany junior TJ Zimmermann was selected to the 5A all-state second team, while South Albany junior Isaiah Gilliam made the honorable mention.
Both were named to the all-Mid-Willamette first team and led their teams to the state tournament.
The all-Mid-Willamette boys teams were published by the Democrat-Herald and Gazette-Times last month.
Philomath junior Michael Lundy was a 4A all-state second-team pick. The Warriors were the second seed in the state tournament bracket.
Lundy and Sweet Home junior Hunter Coulter were all-Oregon West first-team selections. Philomath's Blake Ecker was coach of the year.
Santiam Christian senior Koby Williamson was named to the 3A all-state honorable mention.
Monroe senior Zach Young made the 2A all-state third team.
Jefferson junior Leon Romo Jr. and East Linn Christian senior Trey Weller were selected to the honorable mention.
