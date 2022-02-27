3A, 2A/1A wrestling: Cheek's state title leads Harrisburg to third

Luke Cheek’s win in the 106-pound final Saturday led Harrisburg High to a third-place finish at the OSAA 3A wrestling state championships at La Pine High School.
Cheek, a freshman, earned a 4-2 decision against Canon Winn of Burns in the final.
Cheek pinned his quarterfinal opponent and earned a technical fall in the semifinals.
Harrisburg’s Curtis Talmadge (126) and Nephi Heakin (132) were second.
The Eagles scored 110.5 points. La Pine won the team title with 100.5 and Burns was second at 166.5. Santiam Christian and Scio tied for 14th with 26.
Santiam Christian’s Kaden Haugen (138) took fourth. Scio’s Connor McCarty (138) and Jackson Braa (195), Harrisburg’s Devin Martin (152) and Bryce Chilgren (170) and Santiam Christian’s Caleb Ness (160) were all fourth.
2A/1A
Central Linn High’s Jacob Beauchamp finished runner-up in the 182-pound bracket Saturday at the state tournament at Culver High School.
Teammate Cole Goracke (160) was third and Jefferson’s Hunter Mersch (113) was fourth.
Culver won the team title with 182 points. Central Linn was ninth with 46 and Jefferson tied for 26th with 15.