High school football: It's a year of change for Sweet Home

SWEET HOME — When Daniel Luttrell was in fifth grade his mother asked him which sport he wanted to play: soccer or football.
“I said football,” Luttrell said as he recounted the story after an early morning practice on Wednesday at Sweet Home High. “I just fell in love with the game, watching the pros and college. My dream is to go college and play football.”
Luttrell is the energetic senior leader of a Huskies squad that will have a new look this season. First-year head coach Ryan Adams has taken over the program after serving as an assistant coach for the past five years. On the field, there are holes to fill as last year’s team was led by a deep senior class.
“Most of our playmakers were seniors last year. We had a really good QB in Aiden Tyler who’s now at Western Oregon. Cole Baxter was a really good receiver for us, now playing down at College of the Siskiyous,” Adams said. “Our entire receiving crew was seniors, the majority of our defensive backs. So we’ve got some holes to fill. But our JV was pretty good this last spring. We’re excited to see what they can do at the varsity level.”
One of those JV players who will be expected to step up is junior quarterback Heath Nichol.
“Heath’s is undoubtedly QB1. He killed it at the JV level last year. He’s a lot of fun to coach,” Adams said.
The best way to take the pressure off a young quarterback is to run the ball effectively. That has always been Sweet Home’s goal and that won’t change this season. Senior Cade Gaskey was the primary running back last season and his role will be filled by Luttrell, among others. Adams said junior Brady Nichols will also get a lot of carries.
Luttrell moved with his family from Albany to Sweet Home prior to his junior season.
“Sweet Home has made it a family for me. I love the environment. I love the people and the community, especially all these kids and the coaches,” Luttrell said.
He was a member of the high-wattage West Albany program as a freshman and sophomore and is trying to share some of what he learned with the Bulldogs with his teammates.
“When I got here, it was a quiet group,” Luttrell said. Now he sees his teammates communicating more and sharing their enthusiasm. “They’re getting into it.”
Adams said Luttrell’s leadership is crucial.
“He’s been exactly what I have needed as a first-year coach. He’s all about the energy and loving football. He loves football,” Adams said.
Luttrell even relishes the conditioning work which can be tough during these hot summer days with morning and afternoon practices. Luttrell said Adams has greatly increased the conditioning work since becoming the head coach and he thinks it will pay off.
“They’re getting us in the weight room as a team and the conditioning is the best part,” Luttrell said.
Looking around the 4A Special District 3, Adams said there is a new head coach at Newport and he expects Stayton to bounce back this season. The Eagles, led by former West Albany coach Randy Nyquist, had a tough spring, going 1-4, but Adams does not expect them to stay down.
But Cascade is the team to beat.
“Based on the spring, it’s pretty clear right now Cascade is the powerhouse,” Adams said. “They’ve won league the past two years and they’re probably the favorite this year.”