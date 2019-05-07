Lebanon senior Morgan Hopkins continued her dominance of the 5A rankings with a new personal best in the shot put on Friday at the eight-team Rob Allen Twilight Invitational.
Hopkins won the event with a new personal-best mark of 40 feet, 1/4 inch. That is the top throw in the classification this season. West Albany's Alyssa Walls has the second-best mark at 37-11½.
Hopkins won 5A state championship in the shot put as a sophomore.
On Friday, Hopkins also won the discus with a throw of 108-1½.
Senior teammate Isabella Ayala won the 3,000 meters in a time of 11 minutes, 23.17 seconds. Ayala was second in the 1,500, finishing in 5:02.83.
Kaitlyn Gaskey of East Linn Christian Academy was second in the javelin with a throw of 102-7, a new personal best.
ELCA coach Kellen Peters said this was the first time Gaskey had topped the 100-foot mark.
Grace Wilson of ELCA was the runner-up in the triple jump at 32-10¾.
Lebanon sophomore Danyel Davis was third in the 100-meter hurdles, posting a time of 17.39
Boys
Lebanon junior Brock Barrett won the 400 meters in 54.27.
Jedaiah Wasson, a senior at East Linn, topped the field in the 3,000, setting a new personal best of 8:56.61.
Peters said this is the second-best time in East Linn history in this event and puts Wasson back on top of the 2A rankings. Heppner's Hunter Nichols is currently second with a top time of 8:59.22. The third-best time is nearly 30 seconds slower.
Lebanon's Alex Solberg was third in the 3,000, with a time of 9:08.0.
Lebanon freshman Trenton Tuomi won the high jump with a mark of 5-8.
East Linn Christian senior Matthew Reardon won the javelin with a mark of 154-11. He was also second in the pole vault, clearing 13 feet.
Bend's Wade Jacobus won the event with a height of 14 feet. Jacobus is one of the top three pole vaulters in the state at the 6A classification with a best mark of 14-6.
The Warriors had two competitors place in the top four in shot put. Freddy Buresh (43-3¾) was third and Zar Grimes was fourth (42-9¾).
East Linn Christian also had two competitors set new personal best in the long jump. Aden Aerni posted a jump of 20-8 and Trey Weller was close behind at 20-6.
Team scores
Boys
1. McKay 96.83, 2. Dallas 94.33, 3. Bend 90.33, 4. South Albany 68, 5. East Linn Christian 58, 6. Lebanon 53, 7. St Helens 40.5, 8. North Salem 25
Girls
1. Bend 174, 2. McKay 86, 3. St Helens 67, 4. Lebanon 63, 5. North Salem 57, 6. Dallas 44, 7. East Linn Christian 27, 8. South Albany 7
