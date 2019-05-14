MOUNT ANGEL — The East Linn Christian Academy boys took the team title at the 2A Special District 2 meet.
The ELCA girls were second.
This is the fourth consecutive year the Eagles have won the boys district championship.
"It started in 2016, that team had some really strong athletes," coach Kellen Peters said. "At a small school, success breeds success. Kids see that it's a successful program and they want to be part of it, something that is bigger than themselves."
ELCA’s Jedaiah Wasson won the 1,500 meters title in 4:21.56 and was first in the 3,000 in 9:43.35. Teammate Christian Wilson won the 110 hurdles in 15.22 and came back for second in the 300 hurdles in 42.03.
ELCA’s Jacob Vandehey was second in the 200 in 23.34 and second in the 400 in 52.17. Ethan Slayden was second in the 800 in 2:06.96 for the Eagles.
ELCA’s 4x400 relay was first in 3:37.28 and the 4x100 team was second in 45.99.
The Eagles’ Matthew Reardon won the pole vault with a mark of 12-01.
ELCA junior Christian Wilson won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.22. He also place second in the 300 hurdles in a time of 42.03.
For the girls, ELCA’s Ally Beachy was second in the 100 in 13.37 and second in the 200 in 28.43. Teammate Lilyanne Savage won the 300 hurdles in 51.86 and was second in the 100 hurdles in 17.47.
ELCA was second in the 4x100 relay and the 4x400 relay.
ELCA freshman Victoria Ferrioli was second in the pole vault at 7-04.
The top two placers in each event at the 10-team meet automatically qualified for this weekend's state championships, which will be held at Western Oregon University in Monmouth.
In addition, several East Linn Christian athletes earned wild-card bids to state. For the girls, Grace Wilson qualified in the triple jump.
For the boys, Ethan Goins (pole vault), Trey Weller (long jump), Ben Johnson (discus), Jaren Bowler (300 hurdles) and Jacob Johns (300 hurdles) all earned trips to state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.