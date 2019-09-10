The Lebanon boys varsity soccer team opened its season with a 4-2 victory over visiting North Eugene on Tuesday, Sept. 3
The Warriors followed up with a 0-0 draw at Springfield.
In the win over the Highlanders, Austin Parrish scored two goals and had one assist. Jackson Parrish added a goal and Carlo Pereira scored on an assist from Caleb Christner.
Coach Jacob Butler was pleased with his squad's defensive effort against the Millers.
"It was a total team effort defensively with Logan Rash and Jacob Maclaughlin-Johnson keeping us organized, making great defensive plays in the back line for us," Butler said.
The Warriors (1-0-1) host Redmond on Tuesday.
East Linn Christian
The Eagles lost 4-1 at Umpqua Valley Christian on Tuesday and fell to North Clackamas Christian, 5-0, on Thursday.
Brennan Poole tallied the Eagles' lone goal against the Monarchs.
ELCA will play Thursday at Santiam Christian.
Girls soccer
The Warriors opened their season with a 7-0 loss at North Eugene on Tuesday. Lebanon then fell short in a 4-2 loss to visiting Springfield on Thursday.
Freshman Carmen Shepard scored both Warrior goals against the Millers.
"They are starting to understand the system and are executing it great," said first-year coach Luis Bueno. "We have some minor corrections to make and we will have a great season."
Lebanon (0-2) will play Thursday at Scappoose.
Cross country
East Linn Christian Academy junior Brandon Williams topped the varsity field at the Darrel Deedon Cascade Invitational in Turner. Williams finished in 17 minutes, 36 seconds. St. Paul’s Broden Lear was second in 17:57.
Ethan Slayden placed fifth and Ethan Hurst seventh as the Eagles won the boys team competition with a low score of 38 points. Central Linn was second with 72 and Willamina third with 95 in the eight-team meet.
The East Linn Christian girls did not field a full squad, but got strong results from senior Audrey Murray, who placed fifth in 25:16 and freshman Bethany Pool, who placed sixth in 26:52. Sophomore Sidney Lane placed eighth in 27:20.
The Eagles will compete Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Husky Invitational in Sweet Home.
ELCA boys results
1. Brandon Williams, 17:36; 5. Ethan Slayden, 19:07; 7. Ethan Hurst, 19:15; 12. Warren Wheeler, 19:55; 18. Caleb Rickman, 20:48; 46. Tanner Murray, 23:29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.