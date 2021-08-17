 Skip to main content

WCL baseball: Corvallis to face Yakima Valley in title series
  Updated
081621-adh-spt-knights002-al.jpg

Corvallis Knights’ Ethan Ross pitches against Ridgefield Raptors at home on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

 Photos by Amanda Loman

The Corvallis Knights will play Yakima Valley in a best-of three series for the West Coast League championship.

Yakima Valley clinched a place in the final series with an 11-5 victory over Bellingham on Monday night in the WCL North divisional series.

The Knights will play at Yakima Valley at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in the opening game of the series.

Game two will be played at 6:35 p.m. Thursday in Corvallis. If necessary, game three will start at 6:35 p.m. Friday in Corvallis.

The Knights (48-13) are seeking a fifth consecutive league title.

