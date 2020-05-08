Corvallis Knights cancel summer season

There will be no baseball at Goss Stadium this summer.
The Corvallis Knights announced Friday morning that they are canceling their season due to COVID-19 measures and won’t play in the West Coast League, a 12-team, professionally run collegiate wood-bat league.
The Knights, winners of the last four league titles, have been in Corvallis since 2007.
“These are clearly unprecedented times, and rough on us all. We want to be playing, to be entertaining, but it’s not meant to be this year,” said Corvallis president and general manager Bre Miller in a release. “During this pause, it sure makes us appreciate how good we’ve had it. We feel like no one has it better. We set record after record last season, from wins to averaging 1,679 fans per game, and we did so thanks to our amazing fans, partners, players, coaches and staff. Summer Knights at Goss were magical, and they will be magical again.”
Knights CEO Dan Segel said Thursday's recommendation by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown that large gatherings in the state not be held through the end of September was "just the final straw" that led to the team's decision.
"The restrictions are such … how do you get guys on the field? How do you manage that? It’s just not manageable," he said.
Corvallis was the second WCL team to cancel its season. The Bellingham Bells did so on April 24 after Mayor Seth Fleetwood declared that all events in that city through Aug. 31 of this year be cancelled.
WCL teams in Bend and Kelowna and Victoria, British Columbia, also announced their seasons were canceled Friday. Former Oregon State standout and Knights’ most valuable player Kyle Nobach was hired as Bend’s coach last October.
The WCL on Friday postponed the June 5 opening of its schedule and is now targeting early July for the return of baseball for its remaining teams still planning to play this summer.
The Knights will continue operations in preparation for 2021 and “remain actively engaged in their communities,” the release said. Those activities include mascot Mack the Knight being on-call for celebration parades, online promotion of the team’s sponsors and future virtual engagements by popular assistant coach Youngjin Yoon.
The organization said it is devoted to keeping its six full-time staff members employed. The staffers are currently working from home but the Knights plan to open their downtown Corvallis office when allowed to do so.
"We have to get creative, obviously, and have shared sacrifice. But everybody will have a job," Segel said.
The Knights partner with Oregon State University and its athletic department and baseball program in their use of Goss Stadium.
"There’s really no other priorities than what we can do," Segel said. "I think our focus will be how do we be a good partner to Oregon State if they need us for anything."
Each summer, the Knights hire roughly 50 seasonal staff plus use a security company through Oregon State, all people from the immediate area.
Host families that provide lodging for players during the summer were in place, and team officials said last month that area businesses that sponsor the Knights were on board if the season was played.
Corvallis had planned to open its season May 29 with the first of three nonleague games against the Humboldt Crabs in Arcata, California, then begin league play June 5 in Yakima, Washington.
The Knights’ 10-day signees for the season included Chemeketa’s Ethan Krupp and Wenatchee Valley’s Ben Leid, both Crescent Valley alums, and Chemeketa’s Austin Gerding, from Philomath. Oregon State’s Greg Fuchs, AJ Lattery, Wade Meckler and Kai Murphy were also on the roster.
American League baseball has canceled its World Series and regionals.
The Oregon All-Star Series, an annual three-game set that features many to the top class 6A and 5A high school baseball players in the state, has also been canceled. It was slated for June 20-21 at Goss Stadium.
