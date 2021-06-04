Zack Short finds his path to bigger shot put marks, more success

Short has a better technical understanding of the event and what he wants to accomplish in the back, middle and front of the throwing ring.

“His mental approach has really grown, but I think that just comes with time. It also comes with who he is as a person. He wants to maximize every aspect of it,” Olsen added. “He’s the type of athlete you want to coach. A hard worker, asks questions, a student of the sport in every aspect. He’s awesome to work with.”

Short was motivated while training with teammates at Idaho but says that his solo efforts in Lebanon haven’t been a negative.

He credits the progress in the length of his throws to continuing to learn technique through asking questions and experience and focusing on a small number of aspects. All while believing that his training has put him in position to succeed.

“Throwing by myself has really allowed me to feel things, rather than my coach always being there to tell me what he sees. I’m forced to feel the things that I’m doing wrong,” Short said.

Conversely, if he feels something on a certain throw and the ball goes far he reminds himself to keep doing that.