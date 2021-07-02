Spectator options abound for area baseball fans this summer

COVID-19 restrictions are lifting and many people are headed outdoors to make up for time lost.

To the parks, to the coast, to the campgrounds, to the lakes and rivers, to the mountains, to the theme parks, to the tropical getaways … and to the baseball fields.

After many teams had their seasons canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, baseball has returned at full strength to the mid-valley and beyond in western Oregon this summer.

The Corvallis Knights and Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen are right in our backyards. The Knights are a part of a regional college wood-bat league while the Marketmen are an American Legion AAA team made up of high school players and a few who have just completed their first year of college. There are also several area high schools that have Division I Legion teams.

The Eugene Emeralds and the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes’ Mavericks Independent Baseball League are just a short drive away.

Here’s a look at the baseball options in the area.

Corvallis Knights

The Knights have won four straight West Coast League titles and are well on their way to another playoff berth, sitting at 21-6 through Thursday’s games.