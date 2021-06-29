Rob Younger recognized with national award

Former Sweet Home High School coach and teacher Rob Younger will receive a citation from the National Federation of State High School Associations during that organization’s annual summer meeting this week in Orlando.

Younger is currently the executive director of the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association. He will be one of 20 award recipients recognized during a Wednesday awards luncheon.

The NFHS is an organization that has provided leadership for high school athletics and performing arts since its founding in 1920. It is composed of state high school associations in the 50 states plus the District of Columbia.

At Sweet Home, Younger was seven times the conference coach of the year in football and twice in softball. His high school coaching career spanned more than four decades, including 30 years at Sweet Home.

Younger, a longtime collegiate and high school baseball umpire, was most recently an assistant football coach on his son David’s staff at South Albany.

He joined the OACA, which is based in Albany, after his retirement from Sweet Home in 2010. In 2007, he received the American Football Coaches Association's Power of Influence Award.