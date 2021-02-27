Pac-12 wrestling: Lamer brothers chasing NCAA dreams Sunday at Gill Coliseum

Legend Lamer found value in taking a redshirt during his first season with Cal Poly.
Despite a standout prep career at Crescent Valley High School that included success nationally, he realized after he arrived in San Luis Obispo in 2019 that he wasn’t ready for an immediate jump into NCAA Division I wrestling.
He spent as much time in the Mustangs’ practice room as he could to get to where he wanted to be. Looking back, he sees that waiting a year to begin using his college eligibility was a good move.
“I think it was really important for me. I definitely wasn’t near the level,” Lamer said. “I think the reason that I’ve gotten to the level is because I focused so much on training and adapting to that college wrestling level because it’s so much different than high school.”
A year later, Lamer is undefeated and the top seed at 149 pounds in Sunday’s Pac-12 championship meet at Gill Coliseum.
Cal Poly coach Jon Sioredas says Lamer is a “student of the sport.”
“He’s probably put in more mat time than most anyone that I’ve been around in recent years. He’s just reaping the fruits of his labor, but just an incredible work ethic.”
Lamer is 9-0 at 149 pounds with three wins against ranked opponents. He climbed two spots to 10th in the second NCAA Division I coaches rankings of the season released last week.
Lamer followed his brother Brawley to Cal Poly. Brawley Lamer, competing at 157, is a redshirt junior in his fourth year in the program and has made his own mark. He finished fourth in the 2020 conference tournament and will also be chasing a berth in the NCAA tournament, to be held March 18-20 in St. Louis.
Both brothers will need to finish second or better in Sunday’s six-team tournament, or receive an at-large berth, to reach the national tournament for the first time.
“Brawley continues to get better,” Sioredas said. “He’s the heart and soul of our program. Also an incredibly hard worker but more importantly a great leader. Leads by example, does the right things. The guys look up to him.”
A four-time state champion at CV, Legend Lamer most recently beat two ranked opponents who will be in his Pac-12 bracket.
Stanford’s Jaden Abas, the Pac-12’s second seed, is 16th in the national coaches rankings. Lamer defeated Abas 4-3 in their lone meeting one month ago.
“It’s always good beating those high-ranked guys because it shows that your training is paying off and you’re doing the right things,” Lamer said. “I’m feeling good, I’m just touching up on a few things, making sure my weight’s been good. I’ve been focused and ready for this.”
Added Sioredas: “In a non-COVID year he’d be wrestling to make a world team. But he’s proven he can wrestle with the best guys in the country.”
Brawley Lamer (1-3) dealt with a shoulder injury earlier in the season but is feeling better now and seeing good progress.
His three defeats have all come against ranked opponents who are 13th, 14th and 20th in the coaches rankings. All three are in his Pac-12 bracket.
Most recently was a 10-7 loss to Arizona State’s Jacori Teemer two weeks ago that produced Lamer’s first-ever takedown on an All-America. Teemer defeated Lamer by major decision last year.
“That just kind of shows all the work I’ve been putting in on my feet has been paying off. The neutral position has been a struggle for me,” he said.
Brawley Lamer heads into Sunday looking for upsets and excited for the opportunity.
“I’m been waiting my whole college career to come back. Sadly, even though there’s no fans, it still feels cool to be back in Gill,” he said. “From watching older guys wrestle when I was little to being the guy that’s wrestling there. Still a pretty magical feeling.”
The Lamer brothers, two of Chad and Ann Lamer’s five boys, have been grappling with each other nearly their whole lives. But they were separated during quarantine last year, with Legend returning home to Corvallis because he was living in a dorm and Brawley staying in San Luis Obispo.
When pandemic-related rules allowed, Legend trained with 2020 Crescent Valley state champions James Rowley and Hayden Walters as well as area club coach and former Oregon State wrestler Jason Lara.
When he got back to the Cal Poly campus, Lamer had training partners whom he credits for getting to where he is now.
At the top of that list are Lawrence Saenz, a transfer from Fresno State who is nationally ranked at 141, and Mustangs assistant coach Sean Fausz, a former four-time NCAA qualifier at North Carolina State.
This season, Legend Lamer has won two matches by fall, one by technical fall and another by major decision; and he’s found a way to win the close ones when the competition got tougher, with his past three matches decided by a total of four points.
He came into the year with a goal of being a four-time All-American and the ultimate collegiate dream of winning a national title.
“This season has shown me more and more that that’s definitely accomplishable,” he said.
