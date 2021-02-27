Pac-12 wrestling: Lamer brothers chasing NCAA dreams Sunday at Gill Coliseum

Added Sioredas: “In a non-COVID year he’d be wrestling to make a world team. But he’s proven he can wrestle with the best guys in the country.”

Brawley Lamer (1-3) dealt with a shoulder injury earlier in the season but is feeling better now and seeing good progress.

His three defeats have all come against ranked opponents who are 13th, 14th and 20th in the coaches rankings. All three are in his Pac-12 bracket.

Most recently was a 10-7 loss to Arizona State’s Jacori Teemer two weeks ago that produced Lamer’s first-ever takedown on an All-America. Teemer defeated Lamer by major decision last year.

“That just kind of shows all the work I’ve been putting in on my feet has been paying off. The neutral position has been a struggle for me,” he said.

Brawley Lamer heads into Sunday looking for upsets and excited for the opportunity.

“I’m been waiting my whole college career to come back. Sadly, even though there’s no fans, it still feels cool to be back in Gill,” he said. “From watching older guys wrestle when I was little to being the guy that’s wrestling there. Still a pretty magical feeling.”