Kya Knuth, a sophomore libero from Lebanon, has signed a national letter of intent with Southern Oregon University to play volleyball next year for the Raiders.
Knuth earned first-team all-NWAC Southern Region this past season as she helped lead the Roadrunners to a 29-10 record overall. LBCC captured the NWAC Southern Region title with a 13-1 record and head coach Jayme Frazier was named coach of the year.
Knuth led the Roadrunners in digs with 597 on the season.
"Kya represents everything positive about our program's culture," Southern Oregon's head coach Josh Rohlfing said. "She's been trained by some of the best coaches in Oregon and we are excited to have Kya join our program."
Southern Oregon finished last season ranked No. 8 in the NAIA and posted an overall record of 29-5. Two other former Roadrunners helped the Raiders to their record-setting season in 2018, senior outside hitter Malie Rube and junior defensive specialist Sara Fanger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.