Knights head into playoffs seeking fifth straight league title

Another strong summer has the Corvallis Knights back in the playoffs and chasing a fifth straight West Coast League baseball title.

The Knights play Ridgefield in the best-of-3 South divisional series, which opens Saturday in Ridgefield, Washington. Corvallis will host game 2 and then game 3 if necessary, on Sunday and Monday, respectively, with both games beginning at 6:35 p.m.

Yakima Valley and Bellingham will meet in the North divisional series of the playoffs for the collegiate wood bat league.

The Knights (46-13, 37-11 WCL) dropped the last two games of the regular season at home to Bend but finished the second half at 19-5 and won both halves of the South Division regular season.

Corvallis won 13 of 16 series this summer and swept eight of those series. The Knights lost their opening series at Yakima Valley and at Bend the end of June.

The Knights, who have 20 come-from-behind wins, earned their 14th consecutive playoff berth. Six-time WCL Coach of the Year Brooke Knight has referred to this season’s squad as the comeback kids.