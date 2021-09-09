Alumni Watch (Sept. 10)

The Bruins won in four sets against Whittier and swept LaVerne in three sets on Friday and swept Pomona-Pitzer and lost in five sets to Augustana on Saturday.

***

Ally Tow (Sweet Home) had a combined 15 kills, four block assists and a dig in Corban’s two road sweeps. The Warriors won Friday at College of Idaho in Caldwell and Saturday at Eastern Oregon in La Grande.

***

Ryann Gregg (Corvallis) had a combined 20 kills and one dig in three Portland matches in Bozeman, Montana. The Pilots lost in three sets to Utah and defeated Montana State in four on Friday and lost in three sets to Arkansas on Saturday.

Teammate Nevaeh Bray (Corvallis) had a combined nine kills, four block assists, one solo block and one dig in matches against Montana State and Arkansas.

***

Courtney Isom (West Albany) had a combined 27 assists, seven digs, two kills, one ace and one block assist in two Oregon Tech road wins.