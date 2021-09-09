Alumni Watch (Sept. 10)

Football
Sawyer Cleveland (Crescent Valley) had three catches for 137 yards and a touchdown in Southern Oregon’s 42-28 loss at Rocky Mountain in Billings, Montana.
Cleveland’s 94-yard reception in the first quarter set up a touchdown. He also had an 8-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.
***
Ty Hargis (Lebanon) had seven catches for 51 yards and returned four kickoffs for 87 yards Friday in Pacific’s 35-23 home loss to Chapman in Forest Grove.
***
Trey Adams (Crescent Valley) had three tackles Saturday in Abilene Christian’s 56-9 loss at SMU in Dallas, Texas.
Volleyball
Josie Nealon (Central Linn) had 28 digs, 22 assists, two kills, two aces and two solo blocks Wednesday in Chemeketa’s four-set home win against Clackamas in Salem.
***
Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had a combined 77 assists, 16 digs, four block assists, three kills and two aces in Bushnell’s road split.
The Beacons lost in four sets Friday at Eastern Oregon in La Grande and won in three Saturday at College of Idaho in Caldwell.
***
Savannah Hutchins (Sweet Home) had 11 assists, five digs, two aces and a kill Wednesday in Linn-Benton’s five-set win at Lane in Eugene.
Also for the Roadrunners, Zaley Bennett (South Albany) added nine assists, one dig and one solo block; Eva Buford (Crescent Valley) six kills, two solo blocks, one dig and one block assist; Graci Zanona (Sweet Home) six digs, one assist and one ace; Taya Manibusan (South Albany) five kills, four digs, one assist and one ace; Alexis Chapman (West Albany) five kills and three digs; and Shelbey Nichol (Sweet Home) one kill and one dig.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
***
Megan Horne (South Albany) had a combined 35 kills, 17 digs, four block assists and an ace in two Northwest home wins in Kirkland, Washington.
The Eagles swept Warner Pacific in three sets Friday and defeated Multnomah in four sets Saturday.
***
Kassandra Staton (Santiam Christian) had a combined 49 kills, 41 digs, six block assists, one solo block, one assist and one ace in four George Fox matches in Claremont, California.
The Bruins won in four sets against Whittier and swept LaVerne in three sets on Friday and swept Pomona-Pitzer and lost in five sets to Augustana on Saturday.
***
Ally Tow (Sweet Home) had a combined 15 kills, four block assists and a dig in Corban’s two road sweeps. The Warriors won Friday at College of Idaho in Caldwell and Saturday at Eastern Oregon in La Grande.
***
Ryann Gregg (Corvallis) had a combined 20 kills and one dig in three Portland matches in Bozeman, Montana. The Pilots lost in three sets to Utah and defeated Montana State in four on Friday and lost in three sets to Arkansas on Saturday.
Teammate Nevaeh Bray (Corvallis) had a combined nine kills, four block assists, one solo block and one dig in matches against Montana State and Arkansas.
***
Courtney Isom (West Albany) had a combined 27 assists, seven digs, two kills, one ace and one block assist in two Oregon Tech road wins.
The Owls defeated Walla Walla (Washington) in three sets on Friday and won in four sets at Lewis-Clark State in Lewiston, Idaho in Saturday.
***
Hannah Stadstad (West Albany) had a combined 15 kills, two block assists and two assists in two Southern Oregon road wins. The Raiders swept Lewis-Clark State on Friday in Lewiston, Idaho, and swept Walla Walla (Washington) on Saturday.
***
Emily Bourne (Santiam Christian) has a combined 17 kills, six digs, five block assists and one solo block in 14 sets for Oregon State this season.
***
Madeline Trippett (South Albany) had a combined two digs and one ace in two Trinity International matches in Arizona. The Trojans lost to Arizona Christian on Friday in Glendale and fell in three sets to Ottawa on Saturday in Surprise.
Women’s soccer
Jada Foster (Crescent Valley) scored a goal Sunday in Western Oregon’s 2-1 loss at Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction. She also took a shot on goal Friday in a 1-0 loss to Western Colorado in Grand Junction.
***
Chanel Garcia (South Albany) scored a goal Saturday in Corban’s 2-0 win at Lewis & Clark in Portland.
***
Sienna Higinbotham (West Albany) has taken three shots, one on goal, in Portland State’s four matches this season. The junior midfielder has started three matches.
Women’s cross-country
Vermont’s Meghan Alba (Philomath) took third in Saturday’s Vermont Invite in St. Albans.
She finished the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 18 minutes, 26 seconds. Vermont was second in the four-team meet.
***
Western Oregon’s Kaiya Leamy (Crescent Valley) placed 17th in the Sept. 3 Linfield Harrier Classic in McMinnville.
She completed the 4,000-meter (2.5-mile) course in 17:26. The Wolves were second of four teams.
Men’s cross-country
Portland State’s Ian Vickstrom (Corvallis) was 18th in the Sept. 3 Viking Rust Buster at Westmoreland Park.
He covered the 6,000-meter (3.7-mile) course in 19 minutes, 24.1 seconds. The Vikings were second to Portland in the team standings.
***
Linfield’s Calvin Cahill (Corvallis) was seventh in the Sept. 3 Linfield Harrier Classic in McMinnville. He finished the 6,000-meter race in 21:20. Linfield was second to Lane CC.
***
Corban’s Brody Gerig (Philomath) was 59th in the Sept. 1 Lewis & Clark XC Opener in Portland.
He completed the 6,300-meter (3.9-mile) course in 22:23. Corban was fifth of six teams.
Men’s soccer
Avery Whipple (Corvallis) scored a goal Sunday in University of Pacific’s 4-2 win at Cal State Bakersfield.
***
John Sarna (Crescent Valley) recorded an assist Sept. 2 in Oregon Tech’s 3-0 home win against William Jessup in Klamath Falls.
***
Sophomore defender Brendan Herb (Corvallis) played nine minutes Aug. 30 in Oregon State’s 4-1 home win against Air Force.
— Alumni Watch is compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa. If you know of other athletes competing collegiately this fall, email their name, school and sport to jesse.sowa@lee.net.