Alumni Watch (May 21)

***

Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was 0 for 2 with two walks and a run scored Tuesday in Portland’s 7-2 home win against Oregon State.

OSU’s Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was 0 for 3 with a run scored.

Knight was a combined 3 for 12 with a home run, three RBI, one walk and one run scored in three home losses to Gonzaga. Game scores were 12-4, 6-3 and 5-3 in 10 innings.

Casey was a combined 3 for 14 with a double, one RBI and a run scored in three games at Arizona State. The Sun Devils won 9-6 and 11-5 and the Beavers took the finale 11-4.

***

Caleb Beach (West Albany) was a combined 0 for 4 with four walks and four runs scored Sunday in Chemeketa’s doubleheader split at Mt. Hood in Gresham.

Teammate Ethan Krupp (Crescent Valley) allowed four hits, four earned runs and three walks with two strikeouts in 2⅓ innings of relief in the first game, a 16-5 loss in seven innings. Chemeketa won the second game 12-1 in five innings.

***