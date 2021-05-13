Alumni Watch (May 14)

Women’s tennis
Tessa Kern (Corvallis) won 6-0, 6-3 at first singles and teamed with Lexie Matsunaga for an 8-6 win at first doubles Saturday in Linfield’s 5-0 home win against Whitworth as the Wildcats claimed the Northwest Conference tournament title in McMinnville.
A day earlier, Kern and Matsunaga won 8-0 at first doubles in a 5-0 tournament home win against Lewis and Clark.
Linfield advanced to the NCAA Division III championships, which begin Friday.
Kern is 6-1 in singles play and 11-1 in doubles this season.
Baseball
Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was 2 for 6 with one RBI and one run scored Tuesday in Portland’s 10-6 win at Washington State.
He was a combined 5 for 12 with two RBIs, one walk, three runs scored and two stolen bases in three Portland home games against Pepperdine. The Pilots won 9-6, lost 7-5 and won 6-2.
***
Owen Shellhammer (Corvallis) allowed seven hits, two earned runs and three walks with three strikeouts in 7⅓ innings and got the victory to improve to 6-1 Saturday in Puget Sound’s 10-3 win at Whitman in Walla Walla, Washington.
***
Franklin Leonard (Corvallis) was a combined 2 for 4 with one RBI, a walk and a run scored in two George Fox games at Pacific in Forest Grove.
Teammate Jayce Lien (West Albany) was a combined 0 for 7 in three games.
George Fox lost 6-2 Saturday and won 5-1 and lost 5-4 on Sunday. Leonard played on both Sunday games.
***
Justin Tow (Sweet Home) was a combined 3 for 15 with a double in Corban’s three games at the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament in Lewiston, Idaho.
The Warriors defeated Oregon Tech 6-4 in 13 innings and lost 4-1 to host Lewis-Clark State, both on Saturday, and lost 6-1 to Lewis-Clark State on Sunday.
Also Saturday, Oregon Tech’s Jacob Miller (West Albany) gave up six hits, five earned runs and three walks in 2⅔ innings in a 21-1 loss to Lewis-Clark State.
***
Caleb Beach (West Albany) was a combined 2 for 12 with two RBIs, three walks, one run scored and a stolen base in Chemeketa’s four game against Linn-Benton.
Teammate Azel Bumpus (Corvallis) was 0 for 4 in Sunday’s first game, a 13-7 LB road win in Salem. In the same game, Linn-Benton’s Brian McClelland (Philomath) allowed two hits, five earned runs and six walks with two strikeouts in 2⅔ innings.
LB swept Saturday’s home games, 4-2 in 11 innings and 5-0, and lost Saturday’s second game 3-2.
***
Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was a combined 0 for 11 with a sacrifice in Oregon State’s three-game home series with USC. The Beavers won 5-4 and 9-6 and lost 5-3.
***
Ben Leid (Crescent Valley) was a combined 2 for 14 with one RBI, two walks and a run scored in Wenatchee Valley’s four losses to Spokane.
Game scores were 9-7 and 16-7 at home in Wenatchee, Washington, and 12-1 and 13-0 in seven innings in Spokane, Washington.
***
James Anderson (Crescent Valley) was 0 for 1 Sunday in Skagit Valley’s 6-5 loss at Edmonds in Lynnwood, Washington.
Softball
Kennedy Jantzi (West Albany) was a combined 2 for 12 with three RBIs, one run scored and one sacrifice in four wins to help Oregon Tech claim the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament in Ashland.
The Owls defeated Warner Pacific 3-0 and College of Idaho 7-3 on May 7, host Southern Oregon 5-0 on Saturday and College of Idaho 1-0 in eight innings in Sunday’s championship game.
Also in the tournament, Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was a combined 3 for 10 in Corban’s three games.
The Warriors defeated Eastern Oregon 2-1 and lost 4-1 to Southern Oregon on May 7 and lost 4-2 to Warner Pacific on Saturday.
***
Tasha Varnado (Philomath) was a combined 1 for 5 with a stolen base in two Chemeketa home losses to Mt. Hood in Salem. Game scores were 11-2 May 7 and 4-2 Saturday.
***
Ashton Zeiher (Scio) scored a run as a pinch runner Sunday in Oregon State’s 5-3 home win against Arizona State.
***
Kira Sneddon (Lebanon) scored a run as a pinch runner May 6 in Linfield’s 11-1 win against Lewis and Clark at the Northwest Conference tournament in Newberg. Linfield went on to win the conference championship and will play in the NCAA Division III tournament.
Women’s track and field
Corban’s Mackenzie Wilson (East Linn Christian) was second in the 200 meters (26.95 seconds) and helped her team win the 4x100 relay (50.20) May 6 at the Frank Haskins Invite in Newberg.
George Fox’s Tahnisha Manibusan (South Albany) was second in the discus (132 feet, 2 inches) and third in the hammer (144-8). Western Oregon’s Kaiya Leamy (Crescent Valley) was second in the 3,000 steeplechase (13:04) and Corban’s Sydney Nichol (East Linn Christian) was second in the 800 (2:23.1).
George Fox’s Maddie O’Hare (Monroe) tied for third (5-3) and Linfield’s Grace DeVyldere (South Albany) tied for sixth (4-5) in the high jump. DeVyldere also ran on the third-place 4x100 relay (51.40).
***
Vermont’s Meaghan Alba (Philomath) was fifth in the 1,500 (4:47.63) at the Dartmouth Qualifier in Hanover, New Hampshire.
***
Western Washington’s Amanda Short (Lebanon) was named to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference all-academic team. A graduate student, Short maintains a 4.0 grade-point average while pursuing a master’s degree in kinesiology.
Men’s track and field
Linfield’s Zach Young (Monroe) was third in the javelin (172 feet, 1 inch) and fifth in the high jump (5-9¼) and long jump (20-3¾) at the Frank Haskins Invite in Newberg.
George Fox’s Lance Hanson (Sweet Home) took fourth in the 400-meter hurdles (1 minute, 0.95 seconds). Linfield’s Calvin Cahill (Corvallis) was fifth in the 1,500 (4:12.61) and sixth in the 800 (2:01.09).
Multnomah’s Kevin Slusser (Scio) was sixth in the shot put (38-9¾) and 10th in the discus (106-2).
***
Bushnell’s Logan Oakerman (Harrisburg) was fourth in the discus (156-6) at the Oregon Twilight in Eugene.
— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa. If you know of other area high school graduates currently competing at the collegiate level, email the name of the athlete, school and sport to jesse.sowa@lee.net.