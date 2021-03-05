Alumni Watch (March 6)

Kennedy Jantzi (West Albany) was a combined 3 for 6 with a home run, a double, three RBIs, one run scored and a sacrifice Feb. 27 in Oregon Tech’s home doubleheader sweep of Northwest in Klamath Falls. Game scores were 6-2 and 6-3.

A day earlier, she was a combined 5 for 6 with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored in a home doubleheader sweep of Northwest. Game scores were 20-0 and 10-0.

***

Kelsey Broadus (West Albany) allowed three hits, no runs and six walks with four strikeouts in 5⅔ innings Sunday in Texas A&M’s 3-0 home win against Tulsa in Bryan-College Station.

A day earlier, she struck out one in an inning of relief to get her second save of the season in a 9-6 home win against Tulsa.

***

Lizzy Johnson (West Albany) was a combined 2 for 7 with one RBI and two runs scored Monday in Black Hills State’s doubleheader split with New Mexico Highlands in Castle Rock, Colorado.

The Yellow Jackets won the first game 6-4 and lost the second 7-6.