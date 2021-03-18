Alumni Watch (March 19)

***

Kelsey Broadus (West Albany) allowed one hit, two unearned runs and five walks with two strikeouts in a five-inning start Saturday, taking the win to improve to 3-1 in Texas A&M’s 7-2 home tournament victory against Louisiana Tech in Bryan-College Station.

A day earlier, she struck out three in 2⅓ innings of relief to get in another win in a 10-6 home tournament victory versus Louisiana Tech.

***

Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was a combined 1 for 7 with one RBI in Corban’s doubleheader home split with Warner Pacific in Salem. Corban won the first game 2-1 in eight innings and lost the second 5-1.

A day earlier, she was 3 for 8 with three RBIs, two runs scored and a sacrifice in a home doubleheader sweep of Warner Pacific. Game scores were 3-0 and 12-4 in six innings.

***

Cassie Cosler (West Albany) was a combined 1 for 3 with a double and a walk Saturday in Willamette’s two home losses to Lewis and Clark. Game scores were 15-2 in five innings and 9-5.

***