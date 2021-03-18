Alumni Watch (March 19)

Women’s track and field
George Fox’s Tahnisha Manibusan (South Albany) won the discus (136 feet, 3 inches) and the hammer throw (136-0) Saturday at the Rich Allen Classic in Newberg.
Teammate Bethany Gingerich (Sweet Home) won the 400 meters (58.36 seconds) and ran a leg on the second-place 4x400 relay (4:10.15).
George Fox’s Jessica Neal (Central Linn) won the 1,500 (4:56.08) and teammate Maddie O’Hare (Monroe) tied for third in the high jump (5-1).
Corban’s Mackenzie Wilson (East Linn Christian) was seventh in the 100 (13.23).
***
Bushnell’s Jordyn Edewards (Crescent Valley) was third in the 400 meters (1 minutes, 6.52 seconds) and ran a leg on the runner-up 4x400 relay (4:21.52) at the Lane Icebreaker in Eugene.
***
Oregon State’s Isabella Ayala (Lebanon) was fifth in the 5,000 meters (18 minutes, 27 seconds) in Saturday’s OSU PNW Team Clash in Corvallis.
OSU’s Hannah Hernandez (Philomath) was 14th in 5:10 and Western Oregon's Kaiya Leamy (Crescent Valley) 17th in 5:24 in the 1,500.
Men’s track and field
Zach Young (Monroe) won the javelin (171 feet, 3 inches) and shot put (33-¼) Saturday in Linfield’s home dual meet with Pacific in McMinnville.
He was also second in the high jump (5-9¼) and ran on the winning 4x400-meter relay (3 minutes, 37.84 seconds).
Pacific’s Oliver Joss (Corvallis) was third in the 1,500 (4:11.68) and sixth in the 800 (2:08.01).
***
Bushnell’s Logan Oakerman (Harrisburg) was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s field athlete of the week after his performances at the Lane Icebreaker in Eugene.
He won the discus (144 feet, 9 inches) and had the top collegiate mark in the shot put (42-6 ¾) to qualify for the conference championship meet in both events. He’s ranked second in the discus and 11th in the shot put on the NAIA season lists.
Lane’s Shae Neuschwander (Harrisburg) was fourth in the 200 (23.12) and fifth in the 100 (11.51).
***
Western Oregon’s Brennen Sorah (Santiam Christian) ran a leg on the runner-up 4x400-meter relay (3 minute, 31.16 seconds) in Saturday’s OSU PNW Team Clash in Corvallis.
Teammate Trey Reed (Scio/Sweet Home) was fifth in the 800 (1:59.42).
***
Multnomah’s Kevin Slusser (Scio) was third in the discus (119 feet, 7 inches) and sixth in the shot put (37-11½) Saturday at the Rich Allen Classic in Newberg.
George Fox’s Lance Hanson (Sweet Home) was third in the 400 hurdles (1:01.51).
Softball
Oregon Tech’s Kennedy Jantzi (West Albany) was selected the Cascade Collegiate Conference player of the week after a big weekend.
She was a combined 2 for 7 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored Saturday in the Owls’ home doubleheader sweep of Bushnell in Klamath Falls. Game scores were 3-0 and 10-1.
A day earlier, she was a combined 6 for 6 with a home run, a double, seven RBIs, a walk and four runs scored in a home doubleheader sweep of Bushnell. Game scores were 11-3 and 9-0.
***
Ashton Zeiher (Scio) was 1 for 3 with a double and one RBI Saturday in Oregon State’s 14-6 loss at Oregon.
A day earlier, she was 2 for 4 with two RBIs in an 8-0, six-inning home win against Sacramento State.
***
Kelsey Broadus (West Albany) allowed one hit, two unearned runs and five walks with two strikeouts in a five-inning start Saturday, taking the win to improve to 3-1 in Texas A&M’s 7-2 home tournament victory against Louisiana Tech in Bryan-College Station.
A day earlier, she struck out three in 2⅓ innings of relief to get in another win in a 10-6 home tournament victory versus Louisiana Tech.
***
Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was a combined 1 for 7 with one RBI in Corban’s doubleheader home split with Warner Pacific in Salem. Corban won the first game 2-1 in eight innings and lost the second 5-1.
A day earlier, she was 3 for 8 with three RBIs, two runs scored and a sacrifice in a home doubleheader sweep of Warner Pacific. Game scores were 3-0 and 12-4 in six innings.
***
Cassie Cosler (West Albany) was a combined 1 for 3 with a double and a walk Saturday in Willamette’s two home losses to Lewis and Clark. Game scores were 15-2 in five innings and 9-5.
***
Lizzy Johnson (West Albany) was a combined 1 for 11 with a run scored in Black Hills State’s four losses at Adams State in Alamosa, Colorado. Game scores were 11-5 and 13-5 on March 11 and 8-5 and 5-4 on March 12.
***
Kira Sneddon (Lebanon) scored a run as a pinch runner Sunday in Linfield’s 11-6 home win against Whitworth in McMinnville. She did the same Saturday in a 5-4 home win versus Whitworth.
Baseball
Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was 2 for 3 with a walk Wednesday in Portland’s 6-4 home loss to Washington State.
He was a combined 3 for 11 with a home run, double, four RBIs, one walk, three runs scored and a stolen base Saturday and Sunday in three home wins against Utah Valley. Game scores were 3-0, 6-5 and 5-1.
***
Sean Little (Crescent Valley) was a combined 4 for 7 with a double, four RBIs, a walk and two runs scored Sunday in Willamette’s doubleheader sweep at George Fox in Newberg. Game scores were 9-8 and 19-5 in five innings.
Franklin Leonard (Corvallis) was 1 for 1 with a walk and a run scored and Jayce Lien (West Albany) 1 for 1 with a run scored for George Fox in the second game.
Saturday, Little was 0 for 2 with a walk and a run scored and Leonard 0 for 1 in George Fox’s 12-2 home win against Willamette. Leonard was 1 for 2 with a run scored in the second game, a 6-0 George Fox victory.
***
Owen Shellhammer (Corvallis) allowed three hits, two earned runs and two walks with four strikeouts in a seven-inning start Saturday, getting the win to improve to 3-0 in Puget Sound’s 7-2 home win against Linfield in Tacoma, Washington.
***
Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was a combined 1 for 8 with a walk and a sacrifice in Oregon State’s home series loss to Oregon.
The Ducks won the first two games 7-0 and 3-0 and the Beavers took the finale 3-1.
***
Justin Tow (Sweet Home) was a combined 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a sacrifice Sunday in Corban’s doubleheader sweep of Eastern Oregon in Hermiston. Game scores were 3-1 and 13-9.
Saturday, he was a combined 0 for 4 with one RBI in a doubleheader split with Eastern Oregon in Hermiston. Corban lost the first game 3-2 and won the second 7-4.
***
Hunter Kirkpatrick (Crescent Valley) allowed two hits, three earned runs and two walks in one inning Sunday in College of Idaho’s 7-5 win at Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls.
Oregon Tech’s Jacob Miller (West Albany) gave up three hits, two earned runs and two walks with four strikeouts in a three-inning start.
Saturday, Kirkpatrick allowed one hit, two earned runs and a walk with one strikeout in a 3-2 loss at Oregon Tech.
***
Kevin Crowell (Lebanon) walked and scored a run Sunday in Pacific’s 11-7 loss at Pacific Lutheran in Tacoma, Washington.
Women’s swimming
Laina Reichelderfer (Corvallis) was fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 28.03 seconds Saturday in Linfield’s 117-58 home win against Willamette in McMinnville.
Women’s basketball
Mary Workman (Lebanon) had two points, two assists and a steal Saturday in Eastern Arizona’s 96-38 home win against Community Christian in Thatcher.
Volleyball
Nevaeh Bray (Corvallis) had a combined 12 kills, five block assists and two digs March 12-13 in Portland’s two home losses to Pepperdine. The Waves won in four sets and three sets.
Men’s soccer
Roman Gabriel (Corvallis) has played six shutout minutes in goal this season for Oregon State.
— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa. If you know of other area high school graduates currently competing at the collegiate level, email the name of the athlete, school and sport to jesse.sowa@lee.net.