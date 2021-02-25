Alumni Watch (Feb. 26)

Women’s swimming
Northern Arizona freshman Francesca Criscione (Crescent Valley) won two individual titles to help the Lumberjacks win the team title at the Western Athletic Conference championship meet in St. George, Utah.
Criscione won the 500-yard freestyle (4 minutes, 54.09 seconds) and 1,650 freestyle (16:55.94).
“Frannie took control halfway through and kept it,” NAU coach Andy Johns said of the 500. “It was a really smart race for her.”
Criscione also swam the final leg on the winning 800 freestyle relay (7:23.72).
"Frannie showed a lot of toughness keeping her spot in first," Johns said.
She was third in the 400 individual medley (4:23.81).
Northern Colorado’s Paula Lomonaco (Crescent Valley) was 11th in the 200 freestyle (1:54.75), 17th in the 1,650 freestyle (17:59.23) and 19th in the 500 freestyle (5:06.78) as her team finished third in the team standings.
***
Whitman’s Jessica Robinson (South Albany) was seventh in the 200-yard backstroke in 2 minutes, 28.35 seconds Sunday in her team’s 148-141 home loss to Whitworth in Walla Walla, Washington.
She also helped her team to second in the 200 medley relay (2:01.05) and third in the 400 medley relay (4:21.2).
Saturday, Robinson was fifth in the 50 backstroke (30.65) and seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:08.31) in a 142-100 home loss to Pacific Lutheran.
Men’s soccer
Oregon Tech sophomore John Sarna (Crescent Valley) was named the NAIA national player of the week after he scored three first-half goals Sunday in the Owls’ 4-3 overtime win at Simpson in Redding, California.
As a freshman, Sarna led the team in scoring with 17 points (seven goals and three assists).
Volleyball
Bushnell junior Makenna Northern (Central Linn) was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference setter of the week after helping her team go 2-2 in matches in Lewiston, Idaho.
She had a combined 71 assists 16 digs, three kills, two solo blocks, two block assists and an ace Saturday in two losses to Corban. Corban’s Ally Tow (Sweet Home) had a combined 19 kills, four block assists and a dig.
On Feb. 19, Northern had a combined 64 assists, 10 digs, five kills, one block assist and one ace in Bushnell’s two wins against host Lewis-Clark State.
Also that day, Tow had a combined 14 kills, six block assists and a dig in two wins against Warner Pacific.
***
Nevaeh Bray (Corvallis) had four kills, two block assists and a dig Wednesday in Portland’s three-set loss at St. Mary’s in Moraga, California.
Tuesday, she had eight kills and three block assists in a five-set loss at St. Mary’s.
***
Courtney Isom (West Albany) had one assist Saturday in Oregon Tech’s four-set loss to Eastern Oregon in Caldwell, Idaho.
Baseball
Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was 0 for 4 Monday in Oregon State’s 5-2 win against New Mexico in the last four games in Surprise, Arizona.
He was 2 for 4 with a home run, five RBIs, two runs scored and a walk Sunday in a 20-4 win against Gonzaga.
Saturday, Casey was 2 for 5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in 14-1 win versus New Mexico.
He was 1 for 4 Feb. 19 in a 3-2 season-opening loss to Kansas State.
***
Justin Tow (Sweet Home) was a combined 1 for 8 with one RBI Sunday in Corban’s two losses to Oregon Tech in Hillsboro. Game scores were 6-2 and 9-3.
Saturday, he was 1 for 3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in a 5-3 loss to Oregon Tech in Hillsboro. Oregon Tech’s Jacob Miller (West Albany) allowed two hits and a walk and struck out two while recording four outs and getting the save for the Owls.
***
Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was 1 for 4 with one RBI and a stolen base Monday in Portland’s 5-3 home loss to Seattle.
Sunday, he was a combined 2 for 9 with two RBIs and a walk in a doubleheader home split with Seattle. The Pilots lost 5-4 and won 7-0.
***
Hunter Kirkpatrick (Crescent Valley) allowed nine hits, six earned runs and two walks with five strikeouts in a five-inning start Saturday in College of Idaho’s 8-6 home loss to Northwest Nazarene in Caldwell.
Softball
Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was a combined 3 for 6 with two RBIs, one walk, two runs scored and a stolen base Saturday in Corban’s home doubleheader sweep of Lewis and Clark in Salem.
***
Kelsey Broadus (West Albany) struck out one in an inning of relief to record a save Monday in Texas A&M’s 2-0 home win against Central Arkansas in Bryan-College Station.
Saturday, she allowed five hits, two earned runs and two walks with three strikeouts in a five-out start in a 7-6 home loss to Colorado State.
***
Kennedy Jantzi (West Albany) was 0 for 2 Saturday in Oregon Tech’s 4-3 loss to College of Idaho in Rocklin, California.
A day earlier, she was 1 for 4 with one RBI in a 7-3 win at William Jessup in Rocklin.
Men’s wrestling
In his first collegiate match, Santos Cantu (Crescent Valley) lost by technical fall at 184 pounds Monday in Indiana’s 38-3 loss at Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Women’s basketball
Ellie Croco (Lebanon) had four points, three assists and a rebound Saturday in St. Mary’s 62-42 loss at Pepperdine in Malibu, California.
Men’s basketball
Zach Baugher (Santiam Christian) had one assist Wednesday in Taylor’s 74-66 loss at Indiana Wesleyan in a Crossroads League Tournament game in Marion.
He had three points and three assists Saturday in an 83-78 loss at St. Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Women’s soccer
Chanel Garcia (South Albany) took two shots Monday in Corban’s 1-0 loss at Eastern Oregon in La Grande.
— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa. If you know of other area high school graduates currently competing at the collegiate level, email the name of the athlete, school and sport to jesse.sowa@lee.net.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.