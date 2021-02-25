Alumni Watch (Feb. 26)

She also helped her team to second in the 200 medley relay (2:01.05) and third in the 400 medley relay (4:21.2).

Saturday, Robinson was fifth in the 50 backstroke (30.65) and seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:08.31) in a 142-100 home loss to Pacific Lutheran.

Men’s soccer

Oregon Tech sophomore John Sarna (Crescent Valley) was named the NAIA national player of the week after he scored three first-half goals Sunday in the Owls’ 4-3 overtime win at Simpson in Redding, California.

As a freshman, Sarna led the team in scoring with 17 points (seven goals and three assists).

Volleyball

Bushnell junior Makenna Northern (Central Linn) was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference setter of the week after helping her team go 2-2 in matches in Lewiston, Idaho.

She had a combined 71 assists 16 digs, three kills, two solo blocks, two block assists and an ace Saturday in two losses to Corban. Corban’s Ally Tow (Sweet Home) had a combined 19 kills, four block assists and a dig.