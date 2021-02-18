Alumni Watch (Feb. 19)

Volleyball

Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had 37 assists, four digs, two aces, one block and one kill Saturday in Bushnell’s four-set win at Simpson in Redding, California.

Friday, she had 35 assists and 12 digs in a three-set sweep at Simpson and 34 assists and 12 digs in a three-set win at William Jessup in Rocklin, California.

***

Madeline Trippett (South Albany) had three digs and one assist Saturday in Trinity International’s three-set loss at Trinity Christian in Palos Heights, Illinois.

She had three digs Feb. 11 in a three-set win at Indiana Northwest in Gary.

***

Nevaeh Bray (Corvallis) had one kill, two aces and two block assists Feb. 10 in Portland’s four-set loss at San Diego.

Men’s basketball

Zach Baugher (Santiam Christian) had two points, two rebounds and an assist Saturday in Taylor’s 81-67 home loss to Grace in Upland, Indiana.

— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa. If you know of other area high school graduates currently competing at the collegiate level, email the name of the athlete, school and sport to jesse.sowa@lee.net.

