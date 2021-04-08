Alumni Watch (April 9)

Women’s soccer
Mylene Gorzynski (Corvallis) scored a goal on one shot April 2 in Oregon State’s 2-0 home win against Colorado.
Men’s track and field
Utah Valley’s Isaac Manning (Philomath) won the pole vault with a school-record mark of 16 feet, 10¾ inches in the Utah Valley Collegiate Invitational in Orem.
He was also sixth in the javelin (169-4¼), ninth in the 110-meter hurdles (15.87 seconds), 12th in the high jump (5-10) and 26th in the discus (101-9¼).
***
Southern Oregon’s AJ Sandvig (Crescent Valley) was second in the 800 meters in 1 minute, 54.86 in Saturday’s Northwest Distance Jamboree in Eugene. Western Oregon’s Trey Reed (Sweet Home/Scio) was fifth (1:58.23).
***
Linfield’s Calvin Cahill (Corvallis) was fifth in the 800 (2:03.55) and 10th in the 1,500 (4:12.53) Saturday at the Wildcats’ Jenn Boyman Memorial Invite in McMinnville.
***
Corban’s Brody Gerig (Philomath) was fourth in the 1,500 (4:32.12) in his team’s 49-48 dual meet win at Willamette in Salem.
Baseball
Sean Little (Crescent Valley) was a combined 7 for 17 with a double, five RBIs, one walk, five runs scored, a stolen base and a sacrifice in Willamette’s home series win against Lewis and Clark in Salem.
Willamette won 10-5 and 9-8 Saturday, lost Sunday’s first game 9-8 and won the second 10-5.
***
Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was 0 for 4 Tuesday in Oregon State’s 5-2 home loss to Gonzaga.
He was a combined 4 for 12 with a walk and three runs scored in a home series win against Utah. The Beavers won 4-3 and 17-3 and lost the finale 5-3.
***
Nolan Jackson (Philomath) allowed two hits, one earned run and one walk in two innings of relief Saturday in Linn-Benton’s 8-2 home win against Southwestern Oregon.
A day earlier, teammate William Fehrenbacher (Corvallis) gave up two hits, two earned runs and three walks with two strikeouts in five relief innings in an 8-2 win at Southwestern Oregon in Coos Bay.
***
Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was 0 for 3 Tuesday in Portland’s 6-4 win at Oregon.
He was a combined 4 for 12 with one RBI and one walk in Portland’s series win at St. Mary’s in Moraga, California. The Pilots won 4-3 in 13 innings, lost 14-2 and won 3-0.
***
Justin Tow (Sweet Home) was a combined 3 for 14 with two RBIs in Corban’s four-game split at College of Idaho in Caldwell.
Corban lost 4-3 and won 5-2 in April 2 and on Saturday won 7-2 and lost 4-3.
***
Kevin Crowell (Lebanon) allowed one hit and struck out one in an inning of relief Saturday in Pacific’s 12-2 home win against Whitworth in Forest Grove.
A day earlier, he scored a run as a pinch runner in an 11-1 home win against Whitworth.
***
Franklin Leonard (Corvallis) was a combined 2 for 13 with three RBIs, one walk, one run scored, three sacrifices and a stolen base in George Fox’s four home games against Puget Sound.
Teammate Jayce Lien was a combined 1 for 4 with one RBI and a run scored in two games.
Puget Sound’s Owen Shellhammer (Corvallis) allowed six hits, four earned runs and a walk with four strikeouts in a four-inning start April 2 in George Fox’s 13-12 win in 11 innings. The Bruins also won the second game, 9-1. Saturday, George Fix won the first game 4-3 and Puget Sound took the second 6-5 in eight innings.
Women’s lacrosse
Jenna Hessel (West Albany) had a combined eight goals, two assists and six ground balls in Linfield’s home split with Willamette in McMinnville.
Teammate Maranda Tucker (Corvallis) had a combined three ground balls.
Linfield won 15-13 on Saturday and lost 16-11 on Sunday.
Softball
Kelsie Sullivan (Corvallis) was a combined 2 for 12 with two doubles, one RBI, two walks and four runs scored in Puget Sound’s four home games against Linfield in Tacoma, Washington.
Linfield’s Kira Sneddon (Lebanon) had a walk and scored two runs as a pinch hitter and pinch runner.
Linfield won 6-1 and lost 7-6 on April 2 and swept Saturday’s doubleheader 17-14 and 15-0 in five innings.
***
Kelsey Broadus (West Albany) allowed six hits, five earned runs and two walks with two strikeouts in a three-inning start Saturday in Texas A&M’s 14-6 loss in six innings at Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
***
Ashton Zeiher (Scio) was 0 for 2 April 2 in Oregon State’s 4-0 home loss to Oregon.
***
Cassie Cosler (West Albany) was 0 for 3 April 2 in Willamette’s 9-5 loss at Lewis and Clark in Portland.
Women’s track and field
Pacific’s Annie Berry (West Albany) was second in the 1,500 meters in 5 minutes, 0.28 seconds and sixth in the 800 (2:33.97) in Saturday’s Jenn Boyman Memorial Invite at Linfield in McMinnville.
She also ran on the fourth-place 4x400 relay (4:31.81).
George Fox’s Tahnisha Manibusan (South Albany) was second in the discus (137 feet even) and sixth in the hammer (135-2). Teammate Ariana Bennett (Corvallis) was 14th in the shot put (24-9¼) and 15th in the hammer (80-2).
Linfield’s Grace DeVyldere (South Albany) was seventh in 100 hurdles (18.29) and ninth in the high jump (4-3¼). Pacific’s Dina Altuhovs (Lebanon) was 14th in the 400 (1:12.82).
***
Biola’s Rebeka Preston (Santiam Christian) was fourth in the javelin (111-0) and 100 hurdles (14.79) Saturday in the Azusa Pacific Invitational in Azusa, California.
***
Western Washington’s Amanda Short (Lebanon) was fourth in the javelin (135-7) in Saturday’s WWU Team Invitational in Bellingham.
***
Vermont’s Meaghan Alba (Philomath) was fourth in the 3,000 (10:23.86) in Saturday’s Wildcat Invitational in Durham, New Hampshire.
***
Idaho State’s Kyndal Martin (Monroe) was fifth in the 100 hurdles (14.61) in the Utah Valley Collegiate Invitational in Orem.
She was also 14th in the 400 hurdles (1:04.81) and 23rd in the 200 (25.95).
***
Grand Canyon’s Alyssa Walls (West Albany) was sixth in the shot put (41-10) and 11th in the discus (108-4) Saturday at the GCU Antelope Invitational in Phoenix, Arizona.
***
Oregon State’s Isabella Ayala (Lebanon) was 13th in the 1,500 meters in 4 minutes, 46.62 seconds in Saturday’s Northwest Distance Jamboree in Eugene. Teammate Hannah Hernandez (Philomath) was 26th (5:05.18).
Women’s tennis
Tessa Kern (Corvallis) teamed with Lexie Matsunaga in an 8-3 win at first doubles Saturday in Linfield’s 9-0 victory at Pacific Lutheran in Tacoma, Washington.
Teammate Sarah Forester (Corvallis) teamed with Allena Wong for an 8-0 win at third doubles. Forester also got a 6-0, 6-0 win at sixth singles.
Volleyball
Bushnell junior Makenna Northern (Central Linn) was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference setter of the week after leading the Beacons to two three-set home sweeps of Warner Pacific in Eugene.
She had a combined 76 assists, 17 digs, six blocks assists and three aces in the two matches.
***
Courtney Isom (West Albany) recorded a combined 43 assists, 15 digs, four kills, three aces and one block assist in Oregon Tech’s two home sweeps of Multnomah in Klamath Falls.
***
Kassandra Staton (Santiam Christian) had a combined 18 kills, six digs and five block assists in George Fox’s two wins against Lewis and Clark. The Bruins won in three sets on April 1 at home in Newberg and in five sets the next day at Lewis and Clark in Portland.
Men’s golf
Matthew Zaback (Crescent Valley) shot 74-87—161 to tie for 29th as Pacific finished eighth at the Northwest Conference Spring Classic in Walla Walla, Washington.
Women’s golf
Corban’s Haley May (Sweet Home) has an 89.4 scoring and two top-10 finishes in three tournaments this season.
Women’s basketball
Mary Workman (Lebanon) had five points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal April 2 in Eastern Arizona’s 79-60 home win against Central Arizona in Thatcher.
— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa. If you know of other area high school graduates currently competing at the collegiate level, email the name of the athlete, school and sport to jesse.sowa@lee.net.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.