Alumni Watch (April 30)

Baseball
Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was a combined 2 for 7 with two doubles, three RBIs, two walks, one sacrifice and one stolen base in Oregon State’s two wins at Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles. Game scores were 8-2 Tuesday and 8-5 Wednesday.
He was a combined 6 for 15 with two home runs, four RBIs, five runs scored, a stolen base and a sacrifice in three games at UC Irvine. The Beavers won the first game 7-5 and lost the next two 11-9 and 7-6 in 12 innings.
***
Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was a combined 3 for 8 with two home runs, three RBIs, two walks and two runs scored Saturday in Portland’s doubleheader split at San Francisco. The Pilots lost the first game 6-4 and won the second 5-4.
***
Jacob Miller (West Albany) allowed five hits, no earned runs and a walk with four strikeouts in seven innings Saturday in Oregon Tech’s 4-2 win at Eastern Oregon in La Grande. He got the win to improve to 4-2 on the season.
***
Justin Tow (Sweet Home) was a combined 6 for 13 with a triple, double, five RBIs, two walks, three runs scored and two stolen bases in Corban’s four home wins against Simpson in Keizer.
Game scores were 15-3 in seven innings and 12-0 in five innings Saturday and 10-2 and 7-2 in seven innings Sunday.
***
Owen Shellhammer (Corvallis) allowed seven hits, two earned runs and a walk with nine strikeouts in a complete-game effort April 23 in Puget Sound’s 14-3 win in seven innings at Lewis and Clark in Portland.
***
Sean Little (Crescent Valley) was a combined 4 for 13 with a double, one RBI, three walks, three runs scored and two stolen bases in Willamette’s four-game split at Linfield in McMinnville.
The Bearcats won both games April 23, 6-1 and 7-2, and lost both on Saturday, 5-4 and 4-2.
***
Caleb Beach (West Albany) was a combined 3 for 12 with two RBIs, five walks and two runs scored in Chemeketa’s four games with Linn-Benton.
LB’s Brian McClelland (Philomath) struck out one in two-thirds of an inning on the mound in the second game April 23. Teammate William Fehrenbacher (Corvallis) allowed one hit and two walks with two strikeouts in 2⅓ innings of relief in Sunday’s first game.
Chemeketa won 7-2 and visiting Linn-Benton won 16-9 on April 23 in Salem, and LB won both games Sunday, 7-3 and 15-0 in five innings.
***
James Anderson (Crescent Valley) was a combined 1 for 14 with two RBIs, two walks, one run scored and a sacrifice in Skagit Valley’s four losses to Bellevue.
Game scores were 7-3 and 4-1 in Bellevue, Washington, and 6-3 and 7-4 in Mount Vernon, Washington.
Softball
Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was a combined 5 for 12 with two home runs, a double, five RBIs, one walk, seven runs scored and a sacrifice in Corban’s four home games against Northwest in Salem.
Corban won 10-1 in five innings and 13-4 in five innings April 23 and won 18-4 and 15-2, both in five innings, on Saturday.
***
Kelsie Sullivan (Corvallis) was a combined 3 for 12 with a home run, double, two RBIs and two runs scored in Puget Sound’s four games at Lewis and Clark in Portland.
She allowed six hits, five earned runs and three walks with two strikeouts in 3⅓ innings April 23 in an 8-7 win. The Loggers lost the second game 9-3. Saturday, they lost 6-5 and 6-5.
***
Kennedy Jantzi (West Albany) was a combined 6 for 13 with one RBI and two walks in Oregon Tech’s four-game split at College of Idaho in Caldwell. The Owls won 5-0 and 4-2 April 23 and lost 3-2 and 3-1 Saturday.
***
Lizzy Johnson (West Albany) was a combined 3 for 6 with a walk and a run scored in three Black Hills State losses at Fort Lewis in Durango, Colorado. Game scores were 4-2 Saturday and 7-4 and 8-2 Sunday.
***
Cassie Cosler (West Albany) was a combined 1 for 9 with a double and a run scored in Willamette’s four games at Linfield in McMinnville. Linfield’s Kira Sneddon (Lebanon) scored a run as a pinch runner.
Willamette won 7-6 and Linfield 9-1 in five innings April 23, and Linfield swept the Saturday doubleheader, 15-3 and 11-0, both in five innings.
Women’s soccer
Portland State sophomore midfielder Sienna Higinbotham (West Albany) was named to the all-Big Sky Conference second team. She has scored one goal on eight shots in seven games.
***
Claire Macy (Crescent Valley) had an assist and took six shots in 11 games for Quincy, which ended its season with a 1-0 loss to McKendree in a Great Lakes Valley Conference semifinal in St. Charles, Missouri.
Men’s track and field
Idaho senior Zack Short (Lebanon) was named the Big Sky Conference field athlete of the week after his winning and season-best throw of 63 feet, ¼ inch at the Idaho Invitational. He leads the Big Sky and is 18th in the country with that mark.
***
Southern Oregon’s AJ Sandvig (Crescent Valley) won the 800 meters (1 minute, 56.2 seconds) and 1,500 (4:03.06) at a home meet in Ashland.
He also ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (3:24.86).
Oregon Tech’s Bradley Johnston (South Albany) was third in the 400 hurdles (57.19).
***
Portland State’s Ian Vickstrom (Corvallis) shaved 18 seconds off his 5,000-meter personal best to take 13th in 14:20.54 at the Oregon Relays in Eugene. He’s now sixth on the Vikings’ all-time list.
Bushnell’s Logan Oakerman (Harrisburg) was second in the shot put (45-8) and seventh in the discus (154-7).
Saturday, Oakerman won the discus (145-5) and was second in the shot put (42-3½) at the Linfield Invitational in McMinnville.
Also at Linfield, Western Oregon’s Eli Nafziger (South Albany) was third in the long jump (22-¾), sixth in the high jump (5-5¼) and seventh in the javelin (139-9).
Linfield’s Calvin Cahill (Corvallis) was fifth in the 1,500 (4:12.08) and 800 (2:03.05) and ran on the third-place 4x400 relay (3:49.04).
George Fox’s Lance Hanson (Sweet Home) was fifth in the 400 hurdles (1:01.88). Corban’s Brody Gerig (Philomath) was 11th in the 1,500 (4:21.77).
***
Utah Valley’s Isaac Manning (Philomath) finished fourth in the decathlon with 6,656 points at the Robison Invitational in Provo, Utah. His highest placings were a tie for second in the pole vault (16-7¼) and third in the 400 (50.13).
Women’s track and field
George Fox’s Tahnisha Manibusan (South Albany) won the hammer (139-8) and was second in the discus (108-4) Saturday at the Linfield Invitational in McMinnville.
Teammate Bethany Gingerich (Sweet Home) was second in the 400 (58.16) and teammate Jessica Neal (Central Linn) was second in the 800 (2:20.08).
Corban’s Sydney Nichol (East Linn Christian) won the 1,500 (4:54.3). Teammate Mackenzie Wilson (East Linn Christian) was eighth in the 200 (27.60) and ran a leg on the runner-up 4x100 relay (50.26).
Pacific’s Annie Berry (West Albany) was fourth in the 1,500 (4:59.47) and ran on the fifth-place 4x400 relay (4:32.33).
George Fox’s Maddie O’Hare (Monroe) tied for fifth in the high jump (4-9). Linfield’s Grace DeVyldere (South Albany) was eighth in the high jump (4-3¼) and 11th in the 100 hurdles (18.25).
***
Bushnell’s Jordyn Edewards (Crescent Valley) was sixth in the 100 hurdles in 15.84 at the Oregon Relays in Eugene.
***
Vermont’s Meaghan Alba (Philomath) was fifth in the 1,500 (4:45.06) at the Wildcat Pre-Conference Meet in Durham, New Hampshire.
***
Oregon Tech’s Hannah Mason (Lebanon) was fifth in the 5,000 (19:03.54) in a meet at Southern Oregon in Ashland.
***
Grand Canyon’s Alyssa Walls (West Albany) was sixth in the javelin (133-3) and shot put (39-1¾) at the Canyon Invitational in Phoenix.
***
Idaho State’s Kyndal Martin (Monroe) was 11th in the 400 hurdles (1:02.47), 14th in the 100 hurdles (14.93) and 22nd in the 200 (25.72) at the Robison Invitational in Provo, Utah.
***
Puget Sound’s Alanna Volk (Crescent Valley) was 10th in the pole vault (8-10¼) and 11th in the 400 hurdles (1:19.14) at the Peyton-Shotwell Invitational in Tacoma, Washington.
Women’s tennis
Tessa Kern (Corvallis) took a 6-2, 6-1 victory at first singles Saturday in Linfield’s 9-0 win at George Fox in Newberg. She also teamed with Lexie Matsunaga for an 8-6 win at first doubles.
Women’s basketball
Rose Gwillim (Monroe) had 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a steal Saturday in Mt. Hood’s 78-53 loss at Lane in Eugene. Lane’s Sarah Ball (West Albany) had eight points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
Volleyball
Ally Tow (Sweet Home) had six kills and one block assist in Corban’s three-set loss to Northwestern of Iowa in NAIA national tournament pool play in Sioux City, Iowa.
Tuesday, she had five kills and six block assists in a four-set pool-play win against Oklahoma City.
Women’s golf
Haley May (Sweet Home) shot 89-91—180 to tie for 20th and help Corban take third at the Cascade College Conference championships in Caldwell, Idaho.
If you know of other area high school graduates currently competing at the collegiate level, email the name of the athlete, school and sport to jesse.sowa@lee.net.