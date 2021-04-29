Alumni Watch (April 30)

Baseball

Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was a combined 2 for 7 with two doubles, three RBIs, two walks, one sacrifice and one stolen base in Oregon State’s two wins at Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles. Game scores were 8-2 Tuesday and 8-5 Wednesday.

He was a combined 6 for 15 with two home runs, four RBIs, five runs scored, a stolen base and a sacrifice in three games at UC Irvine. The Beavers won the first game 7-5 and lost the next two 11-9 and 7-6 in 12 innings.

***

Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was a combined 3 for 8 with two home runs, three RBIs, two walks and two runs scored Saturday in Portland’s doubleheader split at San Francisco. The Pilots lost the first game 6-4 and won the second 5-4.

***

Jacob Miller (West Albany) allowed five hits, no earned runs and a walk with four strikeouts in seven innings Saturday in Oregon Tech’s 4-2 win at Eastern Oregon in La Grande. He got the win to improve to 4-2 on the season.

***