Oregon women's basketball: Ducks left wanting more after Sweet 16 run

The work toward getting back in position for another deep tournament run begins soon. And Graves said the Ducks must get better to do just that.

“We’ve got to get healthier, which I think means we’ve got to get stronger,” Graves said. “We’ve got to put in the work on the court and off the court. … In a couple weeks, maybe three weeks, really get started on not just conditioning but skill development and really all the things that we need to improve on.”

Over the last five seasons, the Ducks have made the Sweet 16 four times in four tournaments, the Elite Eight three times and the Final Four once. The 2020 tournament was canceled with the Ducks the favorites to win the title.

“I'm really excited about the future of Duck basketball,” Graves said. “Think about it, you guys, in the last five seasons, this is what we've done: Elite Eight, Elite Eight, Final Four. (In) 2020, who knows, I still think we were the best team and had a chance to win it all. Then this year the Sweet 16.

“If that's not an elite basketball program, I'm not sure what is. Until we, I guess, cut down those final nets there's always something out there that we're chasing."