Oregon football: WSU true freshman QB has Ducks' attention

Jayden de Laura has Oregon’s attention after the performance he put out in his first collegiate game at Oregon State last weekend.
Washington State’s true freshman starting quarterback showed that he belonged in the Cougars’ 38-28 win at Reser Stadium.
With his team reportedly missing 32 players, de Laura passed for 227 yards and two touchdowns with one interception while rushing for 43 yards and a score on eight carries.
The Ducks will get a first-hand look when they play the Cougars in Pullman at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Under first-year head coach Nick Rolovich, Washington State is running a run-and-shoot offense similar to the one de Laura had at Honolulu’s St. Louis School, the alma mater of former Oregon quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Jeremiah Masoli, former Cougars standout passer Jason Gesser and current Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.
“Probably your best chances are don’t treat him like a freshman because he’s not your average freshman,” Ducks coach Mario Cristobal said of de Laura, listed at 6 feet even and 195 pounds. “He’s a very mature, very poised quarterback. The moment is not big at all for him because he’s very natural in the system, which obviously he’s run before.”
Cristobal said de Laura can find the holes in the defense and understands what to take advantage of in the offensive scheme. He gets in the right play and has good command of the offense.
De Laura’s longest pass against the Beavers came on a 29-yard touchdown for the opening points of the game.
He orchestrated a scoring drive on the opening possession of the second half, scoring on a 5-yard run. Just a few minutes later, he had a 28-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 28-7.
Senior defensive tackle Austin Faoliu said de Laura reminds him of former Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate, a “flashy” and fast player who could throw or run.
“During the game we’ve got to keep that in mind so we don’t let him get too many explosive plays,” Faoliu said.
Added Oregon sophomore outside linebacker Mase Funa: “He’s done a tremendous job with that first game that he had. What impresses me is how much he stepped up to the plate and he’s delivered everything I know his coaches expected from him. We’ll just see what comes this Saturday.”
The run-and-shoot provides different challenges than the air raid ran by former WSU coach Mike Leach.
Cristobal said there’s a different in quarterback protections and the way the pocket is moved.
“The launch point changes a lot more in this offense than in the air raid. The running game is much more diverse, at lease in this particular one,” he said.
The run-and-shoot under Rolovich uses swing and screen passes and draw run plays.
The offense features multiple sets, often with four wide receivers who are moved around. The spacing allows them to create what they want to in distributing the ball.
Like in Oregon’s game against Stanford last week, de Laura got the ball out quick versus Oregon State.
“It makes it hard for the D-line to pass rush and get to the quarterback when he’s releasing it that quick. We’ve just got to stick to the game plan and stay confident,” Faoliu said.
The Cougars were without starting running back Max Borghi against Oregon State due to injury. But Deon McIntosh filled those shoes just fine.
The senior transfer from Notre Dame had 147 yards rushing and a touchdown on 18 carries, including a 49-yard dash, to lead WSU to 229 yards on the ground.
“He fits their scheme really well. He’s explosive, fast. He’s dangerous as a receiver out of the backfield,” Cristobal said of McIntosh, in his second year with the Cougars after attending a junior college following two years at Notre Dame. “He has that make-you-miss ability in a subtle way, where he doesn’t have to get off-balance. He’ll put a foot in the ground and go, and he’s a home run hitter.”
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!