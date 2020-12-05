Oregon football: Ducks' offense disappears in second half of loss at Cal

Turnovers and offensive struggles after halftime cost Oregon a chance at a win for a second straight week.
The No. 21 Ducks were held scoreless in the second half Saturday night in a 21-17 loss at California, doing serious damage to their chances of reaching the Pac-12 football title game.
In seven second-half possessions, Oregon (3-2, 3-2 Pac-12) turned the ball over three times in Cal territory, twice on lost fumbles and the other on downs. The other three drives ended in punts.
A week earlier, the Ducks had two turnovers in their final four drives in a 41-38 loss at Oregon State.
“It’s obviously tough. Not going through film, I already know there’s a lot of opportunities that we left out there and we’ve got to execute better on our part,” Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough said.
The Ducks outgained the Golden Bears (1-3, 1-3) 368-271 for the game, including 132-103 after halftime, but the result was their second straight defeat.
Oregon knew to expect a Cal offense bent on running the ball.
A week earlier, Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson gashed the Ducks for 226 yards and two touchdowns, and Cal ran for 241 yards in a one-point loss to Stanford. Oregon’s previous two opponents — UCLA and OSU — rushed for a combined 536 yards.
But that didn’t turn out to be a problem for the Ducks, who held the Bears to 88 yards on 47 attempts, a 1.9 average per carry.
The Ducks host Washington next week in their final regular-season game.
After a first half that saw three lead changes, Cal struck first after halftime with Chase Garbers finding Nikko Remigio for a 28-yard touchdown pass as the Bears retook the lead at 21-17.
After its first three drives of the second half produced just one first down, Oregon ran Travis Dye for consecutive gains of 7, 12, 9, 6, and 3 before teammate Cyrus Habibi-Likio was stopped for no gain on a third-down play from the Cal 18.
CJ Verdell was then tackled well short of the line to gain on a straight-ahead carry, and the Bears took over with 12:48 left in the game.
“You run what you game plan, and we game planned what we saw and it there. Obviously we’ve got to coach it better and execute it better,” Ducks coach Mario Cristobal said of the last two plays of the drive.
With the Oregon defense forcing a three-and-out, the offense reached the Bears 42 before Shough lost the ball while fighting for extra yards and Cal recovered.
After the teams traded quick defensive stops, the Bears got a Remigio 14-yard punt return into Oregon territory and a 5-yard Remigio catch on fourth down to the Ducks 30.
After allowing a 6-yard run on first down, the Ducks forced the Bears into a fourth-down situation and a pass fell incomplete, giving Oregon one last chance.
The Ducks moved the ball to the 50 in a hurry on pass plays to Mycah Pittman and Jaylon Redd, and later a third-down scamper by Shough got it to the Cal 38 for a first down.
But on the next play, Johnny Johnson III made a catch but lost the ball as he tried to turn upfield and a defender made contact. Cal’s Kuony Deng recovered, and the Bears ran out the clock to keep their bowl hopes alive.
Cristobal said the defense got the ball back “more than enough times” to give the offense a chance to score. He added that he expects the improved defensive effort to provide a spark for that side of the ball going forward.
“I think it was just us shooting ourselves in the foot,” Shough said when asked what made the second half more difficult. “We really handed that game away at the end and we just couldn’t string together any drives.”
Shough was 14-of-26 passing for 231 yards and one touchdown.
Dye rushed for 71 yards on 12 carries and also had two catches for 85 yards. Redd had four catches for 54 yards.
Verdell, Oregon’s lead back, who exited the Oregon State game just after halftime with an apparent injury, was limited to 8 yards on six carries. Cristobal said Verdell was healthy enough to play and that the team was also trying to get others involved in the offense.
Garbers was 20-of-32 passing for 183 yards and a touchdown. Remigio had six catches for 81 yards and a score.
The Ducks rallied from a slow start that saw them score just three points on their first three drives of the game.
Oregon failed to convert its only third down of a first-quarter drive and had to settle for a short field goal and a 3-0 lead. On the ensuing drive, Cal came up short on two straight plays from the Ducks’ 1 before Garbers scored on a keeper.
Oregon gifted Cal three first downs on penalties after stops on its next possession, first on an illegal substitution on a punt. The next came on a personal foul on Kayvon Thibodeaux that would have forced a field goal try, and the last was a pass interference on fourth down from the Oregon 1.
Bradrick Shaw ran it in on the next play, the 19th of the drive, for a 14-3 Bears lead.
The Ducks responded quickly, covering 75 yards in seven plays, as Shough found Johnny Johnson III all alone down the right sideline for a 39-yard touchdown with 2:08 left in the half.
The Oregon defense allowed a first down but got off the field three downs later.
That left the offense with 46 seconds, but Shough and teammates only needed half of that.
Like Johnson before him, Dye ran away from the defense down the right sideline for a 67-yard catch to the Cal 8. After Shough ran straight ahead for 7 yards, Habibi-Likio dove across the goal line with 23 seconds to go to put the Ducks ahead 17-14 at the break.
