LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners sweep College of Redwoods

Linn-Benton Community College defeated College of Redwoods in nonconference volleyball action Monday night.
Set scores were 25-12, 24-12, 25-7.
Linn-Benton (15-2 overall, 5-0 NWAC) was led by Shalyn Gray's 10 kills and five digs. Kennedy Kantola and Shelbey Nichol added eight and five kills, respectively. Sydnie Johnson recorded 15 assists and five digs on the night.
Linn-Benton returns to NWAC play on Friday, hosting Southwestern Oregon at 6:30 p.m.
