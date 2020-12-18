Hill, Oregon defense help Ducks claim second straight Pac-12 football title

Jamal Hill made sure there wouldn’t be any late-game magic for USC this time.
The Oregon sophomore safety’s second interception of the game gave the Ducks just enough cushion Friday night to hold off the 13th-ranked Trojans for a 31-24 win in the Pac-12 Conference’s football championship game at L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
With USC (5-1) driving to the Oregon 38 and just less than three minutes left, Hill tipped a Kedon Slovis pass in the air near the sideline and had one foot down when he grabbed the ball before going out of bounds.
The Ducks (4-2) were able to get one first down before punting back to the Trojans, who took over from their own 20 with 23 seconds left. USC got to the Oregon 49 before time expired and the Ducks improved to 4-0 in Pac-12 title games with a second straight conference championship.
Oregon coach Mario Cristobal heaped praise on his defense, which held USC to 38 yards rushing on 28 attempts, sacked Slovis three times and intercepted him three times.
“Right away, the turnover, the pressure on the quarterback, stopping the run game, physical at the line of scrimmage, physical on the perimeter,” Cristobal said. “Really just came out with an attitude, came out with a mission and a purpose.”
It was certainly a different route to the second title than the first.
In 2019, Oregon went 12-2 in a season that included a nine-game winning streak and a Rose Bowl championship.
This season, one shortened by COVID-19, the Ducks lost to Oregon State and California by a combined seven points before having their home game with Washington canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Huskies’ program. Oregon was then scheduled to play Colorado before Washington announced Monday that it would be unable to play in the conference title game.
Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was named the championship game’s most valuable player with five tackles, with one sack, and a pass breakup.
“If I want to be honest, I would have given the MVP to Jamal Hill,” Thibodeaux said. “It was a great team effort. We had to fight to the fourth quarter and we knew what it was going to take to win. It was just another day on the job.”
A nail-biting finish was expected given USC had won three times this season with the clock winding down, scoring game-winning touchdowns with 80, 25 and 16 seconds remaining.
After leading 21-14 at halftime, Oregon went ahead by two scores on the opening drive of the second half.
The Ducks converted a fourth-and-inches with an 11-yard pass from reserve transfer quarterback Anthony Brown to DJ Johnson and a third down on a 23-yarder from starter Tyler Shough to Johnny Johnson III to the USC 4.
Former Crescent Valley High star Talanoa Hufanga nearly had an interception for the Trojans on second down before Brown — playing his first game for the Ducks — found Travis Dye in the back of the end zone for the touchdown to finish a 14-play drive.
USC went back down the field at had a first down at the Oregon 4 but had to settle for a field goal after DJ James knocked a ball out of the hands of Trojans receiver Drake London in the end zone.
The home team recovered the onside kick, but USC punted after a third-down sack by Thibodeaux.
“When Kayvon plays like that he’s hard to stop,” Cristobal said of the sophomore’s overall performance Friday. “He changes everything, because all of a sudden he’s an every-down guy. He’s first and second down, he’s stopping the run and he’s setting edges … and he’s only getting better.”
A Hufanga personal foul penalty for roughing the punter extended the Ducks’ next possession and led to a 40-yard Henry Katleman field goal and a 31-17 Oregon lead with 10:26 to go.
The Trojans came back and converted two fourth downs, the second from the Oregon 4 as Slovis hit Bru McCoy for a touchdown in the front of the end zone to close the gap back to seven with 6:16 left.
The Ducks then went three-and-out, and the Trojans had the ball at their own 37 with 4:43 remaining. They got two first downs before Hill’s big play put Oregon in control.
Hufanga, a junior safety, came in with an interception in four consecutive games.
He had 17 tackles (11 solos) and a forced fumble in the win against UCLA, which led to him being named the national and Pac-12 defensive player of the week.
Hufanga had 12 tackles, including two sacks, Friday.
Due to injuries his first two seasons with USC, Hufanga was playing his first game against one of the two in-state Pac-12 schools.
A Dede Lenoir interception of Slovis on the third play of the game, plus a Trojans personal foul after the play, set up the Ducks at the USC 9.
Three plays later, Brown took his first snap with Oregon and tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Redd.
Two USC possessions later, Hill jumped and picked off another Slovis pass. The Ducks scored again in three plays, as Shough found tight end Hunter Kampmoyer alone in the end zone for a 14-0 lead.
The Trojans got on the scoreboard late in the first quarter when Amon-Ra St. Brown took advantage of Lenoir falling down in coverage and hauled in a 47-yard touchdown pass.
The Oregon offense made good on a short field thanks to a three-and-out from its defense. Shough hit DJ Johnson on a read-option pass, and Johnson finished it from 16 yards out for a 21-7 lead at 9:45 in the second quarter.
The Trojans answered right back, converting a fourth down and later a third down at the Oregon 20 before a Markese Stepp 1-yard plunge for the score.
USC couldn’t cash in on a Kana’i Mauga interception of Shough late in the half, as Parker Lewis missed a 41-yard field goal.
Oregon was without running back CJ Verdell, who left in the second half of the Oregon State game with an apparent injury and then had just six carries for 8 yards against California.
Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Morehead said earlier this week that Verdell has been playing with a hand injury.
