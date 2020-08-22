OSU volleyball: Beavers add two to recruiting class

The Oregon State volleyball team has added two players to its roster for the upcoming season in Anastasija Svetnik and Katerina Tkachenko.
“I am extremely excited to be able to get two players from Europe that will make a significant impact from the very start,” Beavers coach Mark Barnard said. “We are fortunate to be able to have some time with the postponement of the season to be able to integrate them into the team."
Svetnik, a 6-foot-3 middle blocker from Minsk, Belarus, comes from a family of elite athletes. Her mother, Elena, captained the Belarus National Volleyball Team, and her father, Sergey, played for the national team for 10 years and earned the title of Master of Sport of the USSR.
Svetnik has played for one of the top club teams in Belarus, Minsk, since 2017, earning accolades as the best middle blocker at multiple international tournaments and the Belarusian youth championships.
She helped lead her squad to a second-place finish at the Russian Open Youth Volleyball Championships during the 2019-20 season. In addition to her club play, Svetnik has been a member of the Belarusian National Volleyball Junior Team since the age of 14.
Tkachenko, who will play as an outside hitter for the Beavers and hails from Lubny, Ukraine, has helped her teams to top finishes at every level beginning with three consecutive city championships in grades 7-9.
Tkachenko played for team Poltavchanka from 2016-18, winning the Higher League of Ukraine. She made her Super League debut in 10th grade finishing fifth in 2019 and went on to help her squad to a first place standing with Prometheus this year before the COVID pandemic suspended her season.
In addition to club ball, Tkachenko has been involved with the Ukrainian National Team. She joined the Junior National Team in 2016 earning a third-place finish at EEVZA in 2016 and second in 2018. Her 2018 squad advanced to the Euro Girls U-17 final finishing ninth.
Tkachenko moved up to the Ukrainian National Team in December of 2018 for which she participated in the Golden League.
