Pac-12 football: Ducks picked to win conference; Beavers fifth in North

Oregon is the prohibitive favorite to win the Pac-12’s North division and to take home the conference's football title in a vote of the media covering the league.
Of the 40 media members voting, 38 picked the Ducks to win the North (238 total points) while Washington received the other two first-place votes and 189 points.
California (140) edged Stanford (137) for third in the North while Oregon State was picked fifth (71) and Washington State sixth (65).
In the South, USC received 27 first-place votes and 223 total points to earn the title of division favorite. Utah and Arizona State each received six first-place votes but the Utes had 183 points for second with ASU compiling 170.
UCLA received the other first-place vote and was picked fourth (135). Colorado (88) and Arizona (41) round out the South.
Oregon received 27 votes to win the conference's title game, with USC garnering 10 and Utah the other three. The title game is set for Dec. 3 at Allegiant Stadium on Las Vegas.
The regular season kicks off Aug. 28 with UCLA taking on Hawaii and the first conference game pits Stanford against USC on Sept. 11.
All-conference
Oregon State’s Nathan Eldgridge and Avery Roberts were the lone Beavers to be voted by the media to the conference’s preseason first or second teams.
Eldridge made the second team as an offensive lineman while Roberts is a second-team linebacker. Roberts led the Pac-12 with 69 tackles in the shortened 2020 campaign and was named to the Butkus Award watch list on Monday.
Offensive lineman Joshua Gray and defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins received honorable mention.
Oregon had three first-team picks in offensive lineman Alex Forsyth, defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux (unanimous) and defensive back Mykael Wright.
Running back CJ Verdell, linebacker Noah Sewell and defensive back Verone McKinley III were second-team picks.
Wide receiver Mycah Pittman, offensive lineman T.J. Bass and Wright (return specialist) received honorable mention.
Eldridge on Outland watch list
Eldridge was also named to the Outland Trophy watch list on Tuesday. The award goes to the top interior linemen in college football.
Eldridge is one of 80 players on the watch list. He is also on the Rimington Trophy watch list for the best center.