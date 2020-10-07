Pac-12 football: Ducks picked by the media to win second straight title

Oregon has been picked to take home a second straight Pac-12 Conference football title by the members of the media who cover the league.

The Ducks, who topped Utah in the title game a year ago before going on to win the Rose Bowl over Wisconsin, received 21 votes of the 38-member panel who voted this year.

Oregon earned 35 first-place votes in the North Division title and received 222 points. California was second and received the other three first-place votes and 176 points.

Washington, under first-year coach Jimmy Lake, is picked to be third in the North (161) with Stanford (105), Oregon State (76) and Washington State (58), under first-year coach Nick Rolovich, rounding out the standings.

USC, which received 15 votes to win the conference title, had 32 first-place votes (220 total points) to be the favorite to win the South Division.

Arizona State received two first-place votes and 181 points to come in second. The Sun Devils also had one vote to win the conference title game.

Utah, which played in the last two Pac-12 title games, is picked to finish third (168 points) but did receive four first-place votes and one vote to win the title game.

UCLA (109), Colorado (63) and Arizona (57) followed in the media vote.

Stanford has played in the most title games (four) and is 3-1. Oregon is 3-0, Washington 2-0 and USC 1-1. UCLA and Utah are both 0-2 while Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado are all 0-1. Only California, Oregon State and Washington State have failed to reach the title game.