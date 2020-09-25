OSU football: What will Beavers’ ramp-up to the football season look like?

The Oregon State football team and the rest of the Pac-12 announced a path to the start of the 2020 season Thursday.
Now, details are starting to emerge of what exactly the lead-up to Week 1 will look like.
Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith spoke with reporters via video conference Friday and said Oregon State will be able to begin fall camp on either Oct. 8 or 9, depending on when exactly OSU plays its first game.
Pac-12 teams will play their season-openers on Nov. 6-7, and the Beavers will begin camp exactly 29 days before their first game — the maximum amount of lead-up allowed by the NCAA.
“We’re definitely excited,” Smith said. “Just meeting with the team today and working out this morning, there’s a genuine excitement across the entire program. We’ve put a lot of work into figuring this out and just feeling confident that what we’ve arrived at is a good plan.”
Until then, the Beavers will have two 20-hour weeks of preparation and training before they open camp. Those sessions will be limited to strength and conditioning, walk-throughs, skill work and meetings.
One of the biggest differences for the Beavers this fall will be operating around a camp schedule with school in session; in a typical ramp-up period — during a season that wasn’t altered by a global pandemic — OSU would be holding its camp in August and not have to navigate around players’ class schedules.
“It’s fine — we’ll get some things done in the mornings that way,” Smith said. “So it’s really two weeks of weight room, walk through and then we’ll get into a normal training camp for four weeks leading into the first game.”
Smith said the majority of the Beavers’ players are on campus and ready to train. Due to the ‘12-hour rule’ that the NCAA’s Division 1 Council implemented in August, OSU’s players have been able to take part in strength and conditioning sessions, meetings and five hours of on-field activities with helmets per week.
Smith said the Beavers have been training under that 12-hour rule since they became eligible to do so on Aug. 24. The smoke that resulted from the Oregon wildfires in mid-September limited workouts for a short period of time, but the majority of OSU’s players have been around Corvallis for nearly a month and working out.
“We actually ran into a little bit of sickness the last couple of days for some reason, but 95 percent of the roster is on campus,” Smith said.
Included in that group is star linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr., who made a vague announcement on his Instagram Thursday night indicating he would be back in Corvallis this season. Several NFL Draft analysts have predicted that Rashed could potentially be a second- or third-round pick in next year’s draft, and there was some thought he might sit out the upcoming season to prepare for the combine.
Smith said that Rashed will play for the Beavers this fall.
“He’s been at everything and working,” Smith said. “We actually talked a couple of days ago and he’s feeling confident about attacking this season, so that’s my understanding.”
As of now, Smith is not aware of any Oregon State players who might opt out of playing this season.
“Now that this thing is set, that will be something that will be good to find out,” Smith said. “But those are going to be personal decisions for guys and we’ll see where it goes.”
Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said the Pac-12 will roll out its official game schedules sometime early next week.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!