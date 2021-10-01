OSU football: Washington regrouping after rough start to season

“You can see it over the last couple of weeks,” Beavers coach Jonathan Smith said. “Again, defensively one of the best teams we’ll play in this conference. Good athletes, well-coached, solid scheme. They make it physical. We know it’s going to be a challenge there.”

Washington struggled at times offensively against California.

After leading 21-10 at halftime, the Huskies scored just three total points in the third and fourth quarters. They scored first in overtime and recovered a Golden Bears fumble near the goal line to hold on for the victory.

Cal missed a 55-yard field goal on the final play of regulation.

With Washington unable to establish the run in its first two games, OSU defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar saw a change in the offensive approach.

“They build everything off of that, so I think the next two games they opened up to some more wide-open sets and spread the field out a little bit more and were able to create some more success on offense.”

OSU linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray said what stands out to him most about the Huskies is what they have up front.