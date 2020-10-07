OSU football: Up-and-comers have limited time to show what they can do

Spring football gives college football players with less in-game experience time to show their coaches what they can do and the progress they’ve made since the last time they were on the field.
At Oregon State it’s no different, as the Beavers were able to get in just four of 15 scheduled practices before the prevalence of the coronavirus shut down the sports world in March.
That lack of time could keep any up-and-comer from making his way up the depth chart this fall in the month before the first game.
Fall camp, which for the Beavers begins Friday, is open for position battles, and will involve those with limited game time in the past.
“But I would think guys with experience would have a leg up because some of those guys that didn’t get the spring ball, or a younger player that hasn’t had much experience, they’ve got about a week or two to move up that depth chart,” OSU coach Jonathan Smith said during a Zoom meeting with the media Wednesday afternoon.
The Beavers open their seven-game schedule Nov. 7 at home against Washington State.
Smith said he likes his team’s depth, particularly at linebacker and wide receiver and in the defensive secondary. He points out that a majority of the positions of his team have returning players with experience.
Oregon State lost last year’s starting quarterback, Jake Luton, to exhausted eligibility, but redshirt junior Tristan Gebbia is in his third year in the program and played in four games in 2019, including a start against Oregon. Smith said he expects redshirt junior Nick Moore and redshirt sophomore Chance Nolan, both transfer quarterbacks, to join Gebbia in getting time with the first-team offense in fall camp before a decision is made on a starter.
Like Luton, wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins is now in the NFL. But the Beavers have six returning players who have previously started games.
Given what he’s seen across college football already with games underway, Smith said having solid second- and third-string players will be key.
“I think depth is critical as ever in regards to this season,” the coach said.
“You’ve seen it across the country with multiple players not being able to play on a Saturday for different reasons. Depth is going to show up throughout the year.”
Other states where Pac-12 universities are located have had looser guidelines than Oregon and California in terms of what in-person activities athletes could do together. Smith was asked if he felt that put his program at a competitive disadvantage.
He said he didn’t want to speculate on what happened at other schools. But he was confident in what his players and coaches were able to accomplish and he credited the university’s medical staff for putting protocols in place that served as guidelines moving forward.
The players were able to use the on-campus weight room in small groups and in recent weeks they’ve been able to work some with coaches, which Smith says was “more than a normal summer.”
“So I don’t feel like we’re headed into a season at a disadvantage in regards to the training and the shape the guys are in,” he said.
Smith said he was surprised by how much the players enjoyed getting back together for the first time in several months at the end of June.
He said he knew they loved football but he called it “special” to be back around the players and to see how happy they were.
Asked what he took away from the offseason and all the uncertainty that was endured, Smith said that by being surrounded by people who are dedicated to helping the team more than themselves you overcome a lot.
“I feel like our culture and the quality of people we have in the building can make a huge difference,” he said.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.
