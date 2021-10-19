OSU football: Third-down conversions playing a part in offensive success

Arizona State is second in the Pac-12 in third-down conversions at 49.4% and Arizona last at 27.8%.

“I just put that to our O-line. I think we’re able to run the ball a lot on third down when we want to,” quarterback Chance Nolan said. “Our ability for our receivers to make contested catches. When we get man coverage on third down, these teams are going to try to come in and man you up and make you earn it.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The Beavers’ running game has certainly been a factor in helping keep third downs to a manageable yardage.

Led by running back B.J. Baylor, Oregon State is first in the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game (242.5). The Beavers are also first in scoring offense (34.0 points), second in total offense (441.8 yards) and second in yards per play (6.56).

Baylor, when asked about his team’s ability to convert on third downs, kept it simple.

“Just being disciplined and executing, everybody in the game,” he said. “All 11 doing their job and coach Lindgren calling some good plays.”