OSU football: Running game showing its muscle

There remains little doubt now where the strength of the Oregon State offense lies after the Beavers blasted through another opposing defense on the ground.

OSU ran for 242 yards and three touchdowns on 50 carries for an average of 6.3 yards per attempt in last Saturday’s 27-24 Pac-12 home win against Washington. That came on the heels of the Beavers piling up 322 yards rushing at a 6.3 clip in the victory at USC.

B.J. Baylor is leading the way behind a veteran offensive line, with 533 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 6.6 yards per carry. But he isn’t doing it alone. Running backs Deshaun Fenwick and Trey Lowe and quarterback Chance Nolan are all averaging 5.5 yards or better per attempt on the season.

“I’ve seen the O-line working their butts off every day at practice, then it just carries over to the game,” Fenwick said Tuesday when asked about the running success.

Oregon State (4-1, 2-0) went from 3.1 yards a carry in the season opener at Purdue to three straight games at 6.1 or better to 4.8 against Washington, which was higher than the 4.4 the Huskies were allowing coming into the game.

How have the running backs contributed to the uptick on the ground?