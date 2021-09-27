OSU football: Running game plowed through the Trojans

Oregon State took a giant step up in competition Saturday night at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum and the running game didn’t miss a step.
The momentum the Beavers had gathered on the ground in home wins against Hawaii (6.1 yards per rush) and Idaho (6.4) pushed them right through USC’s defense.
Led by B.J. Baylor’s 158 yards on 23 carries, Oregon State (3-1, 1-0) ran for 322 yards on 51 attempts for a 6.3 average in the 45-27 Pac-12 football win against the Trojans.
“That was a good defensive front, and really a good defensive schemes we were playing,” Beavers coach Jonathan Smith said as he met with the media early Monday afternoon. “We did create some one-on-one matchups to tackle and B.J. and Deshaun (Fenwick) did a good job of making the first guy miss. So each week is going to be different. This defensive front that we’re headed toward (Saturday at home against Washington) is really good, against the run in particular.”
Fenwick had 53 yards on 11 attempts and quarterback Chance Nolan 57 yards on five carries. Wide receivers Jesiah Irish (1-15), Tre’Shaun Harrison (1-11), Tyjon Lindsey (2-11) and Silas Bolden (2-11) also found room to run. Jack Colletto was a weapon at the goal line with 8 yards and two touchdowns on three attempts.
Teagan Quitoriano and Luke Musgrave, OSU’s primary tight ends, were credited with the work they did to make the running game successful.
“Those guys can catch. They can be physical and they’re over 250 pounds,” Smith said. “We try to do that on the edge of the defense. The O-line gets some love, which is well-deserved, but the tight ends are a huge factor in that.”
The team’s blocking helped Nolan go 15 for 19, passing for 213 yards and four touchdowns. OSU allowed no sacks and didn’t give up a tackle for loss for the first time since 1993.
Cleaning up penalties
After looking at film of the USC game, Smith said the penalties against his team, notably the ones called on the defense, were legitimate.
“We’ve got to tighten up where our hands are at ultimately” as well as focus on footwork and understand how a game is being called, the coach said.
The Beavers had 14 penalties in all for 154 yards and the Trojans 11 for 98 yards.
Cornerback Alex Austin was a target of multiple penalties, primarily for holding or pass interference. Smith was asked about the coaching staff’s confidence in keeping him on the field after those flags.
“What showed was himself, looking him in the eye. We ask him to be physical and at the same time we knew they were going to target 15 (USC wide receiver Drake London, who had 10 catches for 165 yards) and do it a lot. We felt like we could win the game if they’re going to sit there and do that,” he said. “Alex didn’t shy away, got up the next play and reloaded and went. And he’s earned that opportunity to continue. Everybody going to have a bad play here or there in a game, and we felt he continued to be our best choice over there.”
Extra time in L.A.
Oregon State didn’t return to Corvallis immediately after the game because of an airline problem. Instead the Beavers stayed the night at a Los Angeles hotel, flew out early Sunday afternoon and were greeted at the football facilities by the OSU band, cheerleaders and fans.
Difficult situations
Smith opened his media session Monday acknowledging the shooting tragedies that have affected the Utah and Washington State football programs.
Utah defensive back Aaron Lowe, 21, was shot and killed at a Sunday morning house party in Salt Lake City.
WSU wide receiver Brandon Gray reportedly remained in stable condition at a Spokane, Washington, hospital Monday after being shot at a party Friday night near the university’s Pullman campus. A 23-year-old man at the same party died from a gunshot.
“Our prayers and thoughts are with them,” Smith said. “We play and coach this great game of football, which we love. There’s just so much more to what goes on in life and whatnot.”
Weekly awards
Baylor and teammate Nathan Eldridge received Pac-12 Conference weekly awards after the win at USC.
Baylor, a running back, gained eight first downs on the ground and his 6.9-yard carry average was the best by an OSU running back versus USC in the past 25 seasons. He was the offensive player of the week.
Eldridge, a center, was the offensive lineman of the week. He also won the award in November 2020.
Colletto, a linebacker, was named to the Hornung Award weekly honor roll for the second time this season. The award recognizes players who excel on both sides of the ball and/or special teams.
Colletto, a former quarterback, rushed for two touchdowns and had an interception against USC, becoming the first Football Bowl Subdivision player to have those statistics since 2004 and just the fifth since 1996.
Nolan was named the Rose Bowl Pac-12 player of the week, as selected by a 15-person committee. Nolan's performance against the Trojans included a 53-yard punt.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.