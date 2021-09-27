OSU football: Running game plowed through the Trojans

“Those guys can catch. They can be physical and they’re over 250 pounds,” Smith said. “We try to do that on the edge of the defense. The O-line gets some love, which is well-deserved, but the tight ends are a huge factor in that.”

The team’s blocking helped Nolan go 15 for 19, passing for 213 yards and four touchdowns. OSU allowed no sacks and didn’t give up a tackle for loss for the first time since 1993.

Cleaning up penalties

After looking at film of the USC game, Smith said the penalties against his team, notably the ones called on the defense, were legitimate.

“We’ve got to tighten up where our hands are at ultimately” as well as focus on footwork and understand how a game is being called, the coach said.

The Beavers had 14 penalties in all for 154 yards and the Trojans 11 for 98 yards.

Cornerback Alex Austin was a target of multiple penalties, primarily for holding or pass interference. Smith was asked about the coaching staff’s confidence in keeping him on the field after those flags.