OSU football: Run game failures against Cal addressed

It was a combination of factors that led to Oregon State football falling far below its per-game rushing average in last Saturday’s 39-25 Pac-12 football loss at California.
Mistargeted running plays, a back not finding the lanes, the quarterback missing a run check or two or a lineman not blocking a specific defender.
That, plus a Golden Bears’ defense that was up to the task, all added up to the Beavers (5-3, 3-2) falling more than 110 yards short of a season average that had them seventh in the country going into the game in Berkeley.
“We call that bad football here,” OSU offensive lineman Joshua Gray said. “One guy here, one guy there. It just sums up to bad football.”
Lead running back B.J. Baylor was also not his productive self. He had 47 yards on 13 carries after averaging 118.4 yards through the team’s first seven games. Teammate Deshaun Fenwick added 48 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
“There were just a couple little things, small details that added up over time. Just prevented us from hitting a few more of those big runs that we had been accustomed to hitting,” Beavers offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said. “When you’re going against a good defense like that on the road, if you’re a little bit off like that they’re going to expose you. And I think they did a little bit throughout that game.”
With teammates not at full strength, Corvallis High alum Marco Brewer got the start on the offensive line and Taliese Fuaga was used in reserve. Both are in their second seasons with the program.
Lindgren said it’s typical late in the season that teams have to lean on their backups more due to injury. Any time starters aren’t available an offense can be expected “to take a little bit of a hit.”
But he said Brewer and Fuaga have gotten opportunities the past few weeks and have played well. Like any other player, he added, there were areas where they could have performed better.
“I think it was good to get those guys some experience for these future games that we’re going to be having,” Gray said. “I didn’t feel a step off or anything, so that’s good. It’s always good to have depth at the O-line positions, for sure.”
Gray added that watching game film after a loss, as the Beavers did following last Saturday’s game, grabs the players’ attention much more than after a loss.
“It’s pretty eye-opening when you go to a place expecting one thing to happen and it doesn’t really go your way,” he said. “It’s eye-opening, but it’s definitely helped the focus for everyone on the team. Moving forward, we know what we’ve got to do.”
Bradford steps up
With the Oregon State running game struggling in production against California, wide receiver Trevon Bradford became a popular target for quarterback Chance Nolan.
The sixth-year senior from Oregon City had six catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns. His yardage and a 46-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter were career longs. His six receptions equaled a season best.
“He’s always been a really good route runner, a guy that plays with really good technique, and when we called his number I thought he executed those things really well,” Lindgren said. “It was good to see him make some big plays for us Saturday.”
Slow starts
Oregon State has seen its past two opponents jump out to leads of 14-0 (Utah) and 17-3 (Cal). The Beavers were able to bounce back against Utah and get a win, but they got no closer than six versus Cal.
OSU wide receiver Champ Flemings and Gray couldn’t put their fingers on reasons for the slow start. But both provided thoughtful answers on how to address it going forward.
“We just need to start faster, and I think that will clean up a lot of the mistakes we had early in the game,” Flemings said. “Every week there could be different things that get in the way of quote, unquote starting fast. We’ve just got to do a better job at it, period. That’s really it.”
Said Gray: “We’ve just got to go out with that mindset that we’re coming out to dominate. We’ve just got to every play from the first snap to the last snap. We know that and we’ll fix it.”
Award nominee
OSU redshirt junior defensive back Jaydon Grant has been nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy, which honors the most outstanding Football Bowl Subdivision player who began their career as a walk-on.
This season, Grant has 38 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, a forced fumble, an interception and four pass break-ups.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.