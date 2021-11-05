OSU football: Pac-12 player of the year Broussard leads Colorado offense

It looks as though Oregon State won’t have to deal with Colorado All-American linebacker Nate Landman, who is likely to miss a second straight game due to injury.

But Buffaloes tailback Jarek Broussard, the 2020 Pac-12 offensive player of the year, is expected to be in uniform Saturday afternoon in Boulder.

In a return from knee injuries, Broussard averaged 149.2 yards per game and 5.7 yards per carry while scoring five touchdowns last season as he helped his team to a 4-2 record and a berth in the Alamo Bowl.

But 2021 hasn’t been the same for Broussard or Colorado.

Broussard is averaging 4 yards a carry and as scored twice for a team that’s 2-6 overall and 1-4 in conference play heading into a home game with the Beavers (5-3, 3-2).

The sophomore, in his fourth year with the Buffaloes, had a season-high 94 yards in the opener against Northern Colorado but hasn’t had more than 68 yards since. He carried just six times for 22 yards and caught four passes for 18 yards in last week’s 52-29 loss at No. 7 Oregon.

Despite the reduced output, Oregon State hasn’t lost respect for Broussard.

“I think he’s probably the best running back that we’ve seen this year,” Beavers defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said. “He can really create some explosive plays and make guys miss. Then we he gets in the open, he has a chance to take it to the house every single time. I think he’s a really good football player and they maybe haven’t had as many big holes for him this year as last year, but he’s definitely a dangerous weapon.”

In the loss to Oregon, the Buffaloes trailed 31-14 at halftime and 45-14 after three quarters. They were outgained in yardage 568-341, though their total was the offense’s second-highest mark in Pac-12 play.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns while completing 75.8% of his passes against the Ducks. The Buffaloes converted four fourth downs.

On the season, Lewis has 1,016 yards passing (127 per game) with seven touchdowns, three interceptions and a 59.1 completion percentage. He’s also rushed for 131 net yards with a long run of 33. Lewis ran for 76 yards in a 10-7 loss to current No. 13 Texas A&M back in September.

That close defeat in Denver against a highly ranked team gave Colorado some hope for another successful season. But what followed were consecutive losses to Minnesota, Arizona State and USC each by 22 points or more.

The Buffaloes defeated Arizona 34-0 at home before losses to California (26-3, with just 104 total offensive yards and eight first downs) and Oregon.

Colorado is 10th in the Pac-12 in rushing offense (120.6 yards), 11th in scoring (16.9 points) and last in passing (130.4) and total offense (251.0).

“They can spread you out,” OSU coach Jonathan Smith said of the Buffaloes. “The quarterback can pull the ball and create, throws it well.”

Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell earlier this week called Landman doubtful to play against the Beavers.

Landman, a senior, missed last week’s game at Oregon after leaving the game with a California a week earlier with what was described as a lower-body injury.

This week, he was named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top linebacker. Oregon State’s Avery Roberts, the conference’s leading tackler, was not included on the list.

Beavers offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, who spent five years as Colorado’s offensive coordinator before coming to Oregon State in 2018, remembers Landman as a scout team player for the Buffaloes.

“He’s one of the best players in the conference, so that’s got to be a big loss for them,” Lindgren said. “He’s a heck of a player, a really smart player. Always around the ball making plays. If he’s out that’s a big, big loss for their defense and probably a big loss leadership-wise as well.”

Said Smith of Landman: “Experience, physicality, is instinctive at that position, a very productive tackler. And that makes a difference for those guys. He wasn’t on that tape this last week and he’s been a good player in this league for a long time.”

Defensively, Colorado is fifth in the Pac-12 in scoring (24.6), sixth in passing (228.6), ninth in rushing (172.0) and 10th in total yards (400.6).

“They’re an aggressive defense,” OSU wide receiver Champ Flemings said. “They like to get in your face and challenge the receivers a little bit on the outside. They’ve got some playmakers in the back end, some playmakers at linebacker.”

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0