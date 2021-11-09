OSU football: Offense looks to not leave yards, points behind

Oregon State rushed for 220 yards in last Saturday’s overtime Pac-12 football loss at Colorado, averaging better than 5 yards a carry.

But offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren was still left frustrated, believing there was more meat on the bone that the Beavers were unable to gnaw off.

“I think there’s always stuff that we can do better,” Lindgren told the media Tuesday after practice. “I think there’s a couple plays that we missed, a couple of things we didn’t execute technique quite right that could have given us some more opportunities there.”

The Beavers’ strength offensively is running the ball. That’s been clear since the second game of the season, against Hawaii, when OSU began a stretch of averaging more than 6 yards per attempt in five of six games.

Oregon State is now 10th among the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams with 229.9 yards rushing per game. The Beavers (5-4, 3-3) are 91st in passing with 211.3 yards. But the past two games mark the first time since the opening two games of the season that OSU has had more passing yards than rushing, and the combined per-carry average against California and Colorado dipped to 4.8.

“Teams look at us and say, ‘what are you going to do to stop them?’ Well, you’re going to load up and they’re going to really focus on stopping the run,” Lindgren said. “So I think people are doing that and we’re just not making them quite pay enough in the pass game to keep them off balance.”

So, starting with this Saturday’s home game against Stanford (3-6, 2-5) how does Oregon State get back to the rushing numbers that were popping off the page earlier in the season?

“I think just trying to be more consistent. I think that’s the main thing, being more consistent,” said running back Trey Lowe. “Starting fast, that’s a big thing for us. The last couple games we haven’t started fast. That’s something we talk about day in, day out, every game.”

Tight end Luke Musgrave said improving the running game involves fundamentals and using correct technique that has been taught.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“We’re just working on having sharp practices, being detailed in what we do and just having good practices, which is what’s going to lead to having a good performance on Saturday,” he said.

Against Colorado, Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan threw for 255 yards, his highest total in a conference game this season. But it took him 38 attempts (with 20 completions, a 52.6 percentage) to get there.

Nolan threw several balls that were too high for receivers and at times wasn’t patient enough to stay in the pocket for better opportunities to be presented. There were also dropped passes and protection mistakes.

“I think we left a bunch points and yards out there. I don’t think it’s anything that defenses are doing. It’s just not executing at a high enough level,” Lindgren said.

Feeling the urgency

Two straight losses have Oregon State still one win from the program becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2013.

With three games left in the regular season, Lowe agreed that there’s a sense among the team to make something happen soon.

“But I think we’ve had urgency all year,” he said. “I don’t think we’re worried about the urgency, really. We just want to win every game. We want to win this week, of course, like every week. The urgency has been there. We’ve just come up short a couple times.”

Defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar was fired on Sunday, and assistant coach and linebackers coach Trent Bray fills that role as an interim duty.

Lindgren said the team has the same desire to turn the corner regardless of the coaching change.

“I think the urgency around here is guys are frustrated with the losses the last two weeks and don’t feel like we’ve played up to our capability,” he said. “The focus is to put together a good week of practice and try to go get a win this weekend.”

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0