OSU football notebook: RB Fenwick working to prove himself; QB Nolan gaining momentum

Deshaun Fenwick says he hasn’t come close to putting his best foot forward in his first fall camp at Oregon State.
Still, the South Carolina transfer has put himself to play a prominent role in the Beavers’ offensive backfield.
A running back listed at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, Fenwick is motivated to improve and contribute.
“I’ve got a lot of things I need to clean up,” said Fenwick, who rushed for 297 yards on 54 carries and had 14 catches for 108 yards with the Gamecocks in 2020. “I need to go out and prove every single day why I’m here and why I do what I do.”
Fenwick joins B.J. Baylor, Oregon State’s top returning running back, and Trey Lowe as the leading candidates to lead the team in carries when the Beavers open the season Sept. 4 at Purdue.
Entering his fourth season of college football, Fenwick said he’s learned to take care of his body and feels good after 17 days of practice over the past 20 days.
Coming to a new team, he says he has to prove himself every day. He’s also playing under first-year running backs coach AJ Steward, raising Fenwick’s desire to make a good impression.
He was asked whether he needed a full load of 20 to 25 carries a game or if he would be OK with splitting up the attempts.
“Obviously, just a football player and kind of being kind of selfish, I obviously want 20 to 25,” Fenwick said. “But I’m willing to do whatever the team needs me to do.”
OSU offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said he likes what he’s seen from all three of the team’s top contenders at running back.
“All three of those guys at times have flashed,” he said.
Lindgren likes Fenwick’s ability in short-yardage situations “and his ability to get downhill and getting his pads down.” He showed good protection in last Saturday’s scrimmage, the coach added.
Lowe (5-9, 191), a transfer from Washington, is a “shiftier back,” who has shown he can catch balls out of the backfield. Baylor is “pretty consistent” and knows the offensive system because he’s in his fifth year in the program,” Lindgren said.
“I think you’ll probably see all three throughout the course of the game,” the coordinator said. “As far as who’s going to start and the bulk of it, I think as we get into seeing what we’re going to do specifically against Purdue, we’ll kind of tweak that a little bit to fit each one of their skill sets.”
Lindgren expects there will be plenty of carries to spread around three players because the Beavers like to run the ball.
Situations sometimes arise that a ball carrier gets hot in a game and you abandon all previous plans going into the contest. But Lindgren says the team will lean on Steward as far as which of the three he feels more comfortable with.
Moving on up
Wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey has been a role player since transferring to Oregon State from Nebraska midway through the 2018 season.
But he’s hoping to change that now that he has a better grasps of the offense than in previous years. Having made progress on the offense, he’s more at ease with his surroundings and he’s showed that with some big plays in fall camp.
“With me being able to learn the offense and being more familiar with our play calling, it gets me to be more comfortable and be about to be myself on the field,” Lindsey said, added that he’s “a step head now” and he’s able to think beyond what he needs to do on each play.
“I thought Tyjon Lindsey has had a really good camp,” Lindgren said. “Been really pleased with his growth. He’s made a ton of plays.”
Lindgren said receivers Trevon Bradford and Zeriah Beason have also stood in fall camp.
Bradford is in his sixth year in the program, has proven to be a solid route runner and can create separation from defenders. Lindsey has had some highlight plays and “he’s still young and has room for a lot of growth,” Lindgren said.
He also mentioned Champ Flemings and Anthony Gould as receivers who have caught his attention.
Picking a QB
Chance Nolan has continued to gain momentum as a potential starting quarterback against Purdue.
Nolan played last season in place of starter Tristan Gebbia, who suffered a season-ending hamstring injury. Gebbia remains unavailable because of the hamstring problem and didn’t play in last Saturday’s scrimmage, leaving Nolan and graduate transfer Sam Noyer as the top choices to open the season as the first-stringer.
Lindgren said Wednesday that it’s too early to tell if Gebbia can recover to be the potential starter in the opener. But come this weekend, as the Beavers begin to prepare more heavily for the Boilermakers, decisions will have to be made.
“We want those guys, if you’re going to be able to start the game, to take those reps during the week like that in game prep. It’s too early to tell right now,” Lindgren said.
Lindgren praised Nolan for his work with the first string on Monday and Tuesday.
“We’ve given him some opportunities in the last couple days and he’s responded,” the coach said. “I feel like he’s improved a ton from where he was last fall.”
Noyer, who transferred from Colorado, wasn’t with the Beavers in the spring and has had some hiccups in fall camp.
Lindgren said any mistakes have been more mental than physical, such as starting in the right spot of a passing progression or identifying looks against a certain defensive coverage.
“You can see a little bit of his experience as a starter show through in situational stuff we’ve been doing,” said Lindgren, who recruited Noyer to Colorado when Lindgren was a coach there. “I’ve been pleased with his development. There’s some things just with a lack of experience in the offense, some mistakes we’ve made in the last week that hopefully we can get cleaned up before we start getting to games.”
