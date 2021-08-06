OSU football notebook: Quarterback competition rolls on with start of fall camp

Gebbia had no restrictions in Friday’s practice and appeared to be close to full strength.

“He moved around. He had a great summer, building to this point. He’ll continue to get stronger and faster. But I thought he looked sharp and it was nice to see,” Smith said. “It looks like he’s recovered really well. He’s confident. He knows this scheme pretty well.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The coach added that Noyer, listed at 6-foot-4 and 227 pounds, showed off his athleticism and had “good energy to him." Smith said he could tell the newcomer had been studying the playbook. Noyer, a second-team all-Pac-12 selection by the conference’s coaches last fall, announced his transfer in June.

A good start

Smith said he liked what he saw from his team in its opening practice. There was good energy, players having fun and showing that they were prepared.

“I think what stood out is the strength, the explosiveness and the body types all of a sudden have changed,” he said. “You can tell them put some work in in the summer.”

The coach added that it becomes obvious early in fall camp who has really put in the time to improve their bodies and become better overall players.