OSU football notebook: Offensive line makes strides but still working to improve

His fall camp repetitions last month helped him get more comfortable with the offense, and his offseason work was paying off.

Gebbia got injured during fall camp and Nolan provided a spark in relief of Noyer against Purdue. So there was Nolan late last week, preparing for another start.

Lindgren said the Hawaii win was big for Nolan’s confidence and that it was noticeable on the practice field Tuesday in the way he was commanding the offense and the way his teammates were responding to him.

“I think there’s always kind of a swagger mentality as a starter. But I think I try to keep the same mentality the whole time,” Nolan said. “Backup, starter, it doesn’t really matter for me. I’m just trying to be the best person I can be day in and day out, get better at my craft and perfect it so I can be help our guys win a lot of games.”

Baylor recognized

Baylor was named to the honorable mention for the weekly Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler announced Tuesday.

Baylor’s 171 yards and three touchdowns against Hawaii were career highs in both categories. He had a 66-yard touchdown run on the night, the second longest of his career.